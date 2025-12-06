College Football
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana in Big Ten Championship: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
Published Dec. 6, 2025 8:18 a.m. ET
The Big Ten Championship Game is between Julian Sayin and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0) and the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0) on December 6, 2025. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
- When: Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head to Head
- In the past three meetings, Ohio State holds a 3-0 record against Indiana.
- The Buckeyes' record ATS is 2-1 in the last three times they have played the Hoosiers while the scoring has gone over the point total on one occasion.
- Ohio State has scored 117 points in the last three matchups while only giving up 32 to Indiana.
Ohio State's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Texas
|W 14-7
|9/6/2025
|vs. Grambling State
|W 70-0
|9/13/2025
|vs. Ohio
|W 37-9
|9/27/2025
|at Washington
|W 24-6
|10/4/2025
|vs. Minnesota
|W 42-3
|10/11/2025
|at Illinois
|W 34-16
|10/18/2025
|at Wisconsin
|W 34-0
|11/1/2025
|vs. Penn State
|W 38-14
|11/8/2025
|at Purdue
|W 34-10
|11/15/2025
|vs. UCLA
|W 48-10
|11/22/2025
|vs. Rutgers
|W 42-9
|11/29/2025
|at Michigan
|W 27-9
|12/6/2025
|vs. Indiana
|-
Ohio State 2025 Stats & Insights
- Ohio State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (24th-best with 438.5 yards per game) and total defense (best with 203 yards allowed per game) this season.
- On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by giving up only 121.3 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes rank 26th on offense (267 passing yards per game).
- The Buckeyes have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (37 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.8 points allowed per game).
- The Buckeyes own the 53rd-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (171.5 per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 81.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
- Ohio State has been a handful for opposing teams on third down, ranking top-25 in both third-down offense (best with a 56.9% third-down percentage) and third-down defense (second-best with a 27.3% third-down conversion rate allowed) this season.
- The Buckeyes have forced 12 total turnovers (101st in the FBS) this season and have turned it over eight times (fourth in the FBS) for a turnover margin of +4, 38th-ranked in college football.
Ohio State 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Julian Sayin
|QB
|3,065 YDS (78.9%) / 30 TD / 5 INT
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|72 REC / 942 YDS / 11 TD / 85.6 YPG
|Bo Jackson
|RB
|952 YDS / 5 TD / 86.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
17 REC / 187 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|44 REC / 793 YDS / 8 TD / 79.3 YPG
|Caden Curry
|DL
|47 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|61 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|64 TKL / 4 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Kayden McDonald
|DL
|45 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
Indiana's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/30/2025
|vs. Old Dominion
|W 27-14
|9/6/2025
|vs. Kennesaw State
|W 56-9
|9/12/2025
|vs. Indiana State
|W 73-0
|9/20/2025
|vs. Illinois
|W 63-10
|9/27/2025
|at Iowa
|W 20-15
|10/11/2025
|at Oregon
|W 30-20
|10/18/2025
|vs. Michigan State
|W 38-13
|10/25/2025
|vs. UCLA
|W 56-6
|11/1/2025
|at Maryland
|W 55-10
|11/8/2025
|at Penn State
|W 27-24
|11/15/2025
|vs. Wisconsin
|W 31-7
|11/28/2025
|at Purdue
|W 56-3
|12/6/2025
|vs. Ohio State
|-
Indiana 2025 Stats & Insights
- Indiana has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (483.8 total yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (251.8 total yards allowed per game).
- Indiana's pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 172.5 passing yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 254.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 42nd.
- The Hoosiers have excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (44.3) and second-best in points surrendered per game (10.9).
- The Hoosiers have been top-25 in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as they rank ninth-best in rushing yards per game (229.8) and third-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (79.3).
- Things have been positive for Indiana on both sides of the ball on third down, as it is generating a 56.3% third-down conversion rate (second-best) and allowing a 27.7% third-down rate (fourth-best).
- In terms of turnover margin, the Hoosiers are the best in the FBS this season. Their margin checks in at +17, as they've forced 24 turnovers and committed seven.
Indiana 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|2,758 YDS (72%) / 32 TD / 5 INT
243 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 20.3 RUSH YPG
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 69 YPG
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|866 YDS / 6 TD / 72.2 YPG / 5.3 YPC
13 REC / 153 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|47 REC / 626 YDS / 11 TD / 62.6 YPG
|Rolijah Hardy
|LB
|64 TKL / 10 TFL / 7 SACK
|Isaiah Jones
|LB
|48 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK / 1 INT
|Aiden Fisher
|LB
|57 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Louis Moore
|DB
|55 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD
