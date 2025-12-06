How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana in Big Ten Championship: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Big Ten Championship Game is between Julian Sayin and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0) and the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0) on December 6, 2025. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head to Head

In the past three meetings, Ohio State holds a 3-0 record against Indiana.

The Buckeyes' record ATS is 2-1 in the last three times they have played the Hoosiers while the scoring has gone over the point total on one occasion.

Ohio State has scored 117 points in the last three matchups while only giving up 32 to Indiana.

Ohio State's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Texas W 14-7 9/6/2025 vs. Grambling State W 70-0 9/13/2025 vs. Ohio W 37-9 9/27/2025 at Washington W 24-6 10/4/2025 vs. Minnesota W 42-3 10/11/2025 at Illinois W 34-16 10/18/2025 at Wisconsin W 34-0 11/1/2025 vs. Penn State W 38-14 11/8/2025 at Purdue W 34-10 11/15/2025 vs. UCLA W 48-10 11/22/2025 vs. Rutgers W 42-9 11/29/2025 at Michigan W 27-9 12/6/2025 vs. Indiana -

Ohio State 2025 Stats & Insights

Ohio State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (24th-best with 438.5 yards per game) and total defense (best with 203 yards allowed per game) this season.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by giving up only 121.3 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes rank 26th on offense (267 passing yards per game).

The Buckeyes have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (37 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.8 points allowed per game).

The Buckeyes own the 53rd-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (171.5 per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 81.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

Ohio State has been a handful for opposing teams on third down, ranking top-25 in both third-down offense (best with a 56.9% third-down percentage) and third-down defense (second-best with a 27.3% third-down conversion rate allowed) this season.

The Buckeyes have forced 12 total turnovers (101st in the FBS) this season and have turned it over eight times (fourth in the FBS) for a turnover margin of +4, 38th-ranked in college football.

Ohio State 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Julian Sayin QB 3,065 YDS (78.9%) / 30 TD / 5 INT Jeremiah Smith WR 72 REC / 942 YDS / 11 TD / 85.6 YPG Bo Jackson RB 952 YDS / 5 TD / 86.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC

17 REC / 187 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG Carnell Tate WR 44 REC / 793 YDS / 8 TD / 79.3 YPG Caden Curry DL 47 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK Arvell Reese LB 61 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK Sonny Styles LB 64 TKL / 4 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Kayden McDonald DL 45 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

Indiana's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/30/2025 vs. Old Dominion W 27-14 9/6/2025 vs. Kennesaw State W 56-9 9/12/2025 vs. Indiana State W 73-0 9/20/2025 vs. Illinois W 63-10 9/27/2025 at Iowa W 20-15 10/11/2025 at Oregon W 30-20 10/18/2025 vs. Michigan State W 38-13 10/25/2025 vs. UCLA W 56-6 11/1/2025 at Maryland W 55-10 11/8/2025 at Penn State W 27-24 11/15/2025 vs. Wisconsin W 31-7 11/28/2025 at Purdue W 56-3 12/6/2025 vs. Ohio State -

Indiana 2025 Stats & Insights

Indiana has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (483.8 total yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (251.8 total yards allowed per game).

Indiana's pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 172.5 passing yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 254.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 42nd.

The Hoosiers have excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (44.3) and second-best in points surrendered per game (10.9).

The Hoosiers have been top-25 in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as they rank ninth-best in rushing yards per game (229.8) and third-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (79.3).

Things have been positive for Indiana on both sides of the ball on third down, as it is generating a 56.3% third-down conversion rate (second-best) and allowing a 27.7% third-down rate (fourth-best).

In terms of turnover margin, the Hoosiers are the best in the FBS this season. Their margin checks in at +17, as they've forced 24 turnovers and committed seven.

Indiana 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Fernando Mendoza QB 2,758 YDS (72%) / 32 TD / 5 INT

243 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 20.3 RUSH YPG Omar Cooper Jr. WR 59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 69 YPG Roman Hemby RB 866 YDS / 6 TD / 72.2 YPG / 5.3 YPC

13 REC / 153 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG Elijah Sarratt WR 47 REC / 626 YDS / 11 TD / 62.6 YPG Rolijah Hardy LB 64 TKL / 10 TFL / 7 SACK Isaiah Jones LB 48 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK / 1 INT Aiden Fisher LB 57 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT Louis Moore DB 55 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD

