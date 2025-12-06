College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Indiana at Purdue
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana in Big Ten Championship: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Dec. 6, 2025 8:18 a.m. ET

The Big Ten Championship Game is between Julian Sayin and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0) and the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0) on December 6, 2025. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Head to Head

  • In the past three meetings, Ohio State holds a 3-0 record against Indiana.
  • The Buckeyes' record ATS is 2-1 in the last three times they have played the Hoosiers while the scoring has gone over the point total on one occasion.
  • Ohio State has scored 117 points in the last three matchups while only giving up 32 to Indiana.

Ohio State's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. TexasW 14-7
9/6/2025vs. Grambling StateW 70-0
9/13/2025vs. OhioW 37-9
9/27/2025at WashingtonW 24-6
10/4/2025vs. MinnesotaW 42-3
10/11/2025at IllinoisW 34-16
10/18/2025at WisconsinW 34-0
11/1/2025vs. Penn StateW 38-14
11/8/2025at PurdueW 34-10
11/15/2025vs. UCLAW 48-10
11/22/2025vs. RutgersW 42-9
11/29/2025at MichiganW 27-9
12/6/2025vs. Indiana-

Ohio State 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Ohio State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (24th-best with 438.5 yards per game) and total defense (best with 203 yards allowed per game) this season.
  • On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by giving up only 121.3 passing yards per game. The Buckeyes rank 26th on offense (267 passing yards per game).
  • The Buckeyes have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (37 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.8 points allowed per game).
  • The Buckeyes own the 53rd-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (171.5 per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 81.7 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • Ohio State has been a handful for opposing teams on third down, ranking top-25 in both third-down offense (best with a 56.9% third-down percentage) and third-down defense (second-best with a 27.3% third-down conversion rate allowed) this season.
  • The Buckeyes have forced 12 total turnovers (101st in the FBS) this season and have turned it over eight times (fourth in the FBS) for a turnover margin of +4, 38th-ranked in college football.

Ohio State 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Julian SayinQB3,065 YDS (78.9%) / 30 TD / 5 INT
Jeremiah SmithWR72 REC / 942 YDS / 11 TD / 85.6 YPG
Bo JacksonRB952 YDS / 5 TD / 86.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
17 REC / 187 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.4 REC YPG
Carnell TateWR44 REC / 793 YDS / 8 TD / 79.3 YPG
Caden CurryDL47 TKL / 12 TFL / 9 SACK
Arvell ReeseLB61 TKL / 8 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Sonny StylesLB64 TKL / 4 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Kayden McDonaldDL45 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

Indiana's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/30/2025vs. Old DominionW 27-14
9/6/2025vs. Kennesaw StateW 56-9
9/12/2025vs. Indiana StateW 73-0
9/20/2025vs. IllinoisW 63-10
9/27/2025at IowaW 20-15
10/11/2025at OregonW 30-20
10/18/2025vs. Michigan StateW 38-13
10/25/2025vs. UCLAW 56-6
11/1/2025at MarylandW 55-10
11/8/2025at Penn StateW 27-24
11/15/2025vs. WisconsinW 31-7
11/28/2025at PurdueW 56-3
12/6/2025vs. Ohio State-

Indiana 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Indiana has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (483.8 total yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (251.8 total yards allowed per game).
  • Indiana's pass defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 172.5 passing yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 254.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 42nd.
  • The Hoosiers have excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (44.3) and second-best in points surrendered per game (10.9).
  • The Hoosiers have been top-25 in rushing on both offense and defense this season, as they rank ninth-best in rushing yards per game (229.8) and third-best in rushing yards surrendered per game (79.3).
  • Things have been positive for Indiana on both sides of the ball on third down, as it is generating a 56.3% third-down conversion rate (second-best) and allowing a 27.7% third-down rate (fourth-best).
  • In terms of turnover margin, the Hoosiers are the best in the FBS this season. Their margin checks in at +17, as they've forced 24 turnovers and committed seven.

Indiana 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Fernando MendozaQB2,758 YDS (72%) / 32 TD / 5 INT
243 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 20.3 RUSH YPG
Omar Cooper Jr.WR59 REC / 828 YDS / 11 TD / 69 YPG
Roman HembyRB866 YDS / 6 TD / 72.2 YPG / 5.3 YPC
13 REC / 153 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.3 REC YPG
Elijah SarrattWR47 REC / 626 YDS / 11 TD / 62.6 YPG
Rolijah HardyLB64 TKL / 10 TFL / 7 SACK
Isaiah JonesLB48 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK / 1 INT
Aiden FisherLB57 TKL / 5 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
Louis MooreDB55 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD

Ohio State Buckeyes
Indiana Hoosiers
College Football
