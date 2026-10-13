How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers visit the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR. Oregon is 3-2 on the season and Nebraska is 5-1.

The Ducks lost 17-15 to UCLA at home in Week 6, after a 41-27 win at USC in Week 4. They are averaging 41.0 points per game.

The Cornhuskers lost 20-17 to Indiana at home in Week 6, after winning their first five games. They are averaging 39.2 points per game.

The Ducks are 7.5-point favorites over the Cornhuskers, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -304 for the Ducks and +239 for the Cornhuskers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Nebraska's lone loss, 20-17 to Indiana on Oct. 10, was the one game in his last five where Anthony Colandrea went without a touchdown pass. He has 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season, with 1,406 yards on 119 of 186 passing, and he has been sacked 10 times.

Oregon has 9 sacks in five games, and Colandrea has taken 10 himself, so protection is part of the equation. Nebraska scored 48 against Maryland on Oct. 3 and 17 against Indiana a week later, the game he had no touchdown pass.

Six touchdowns on 32 catches give Kwazi Gilmer a score every 5.3 catches, along with 418 yards, 13.1 per catch. He caught 11 passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns against Maryland on Oct. 3 and 3 passes for 31 yards against Indiana on Oct. 10.

Oregon has 8 interceptions in five games, so a deep target to Gilmer can end up in the secondary's hands. Nebraska is 5-1, averages 39.2 points per game and allows 15.2.

Oregon’s running game has found the end zone in all five games through Jordon Davison, 6 touchdowns on 62 carries for 301 yards. He ran for 90 yards in the opener against Boise State and 81 yards against Portland State on Sept. 18.

Nebraska has 36 tackles for loss in six games, so Davison runs into a front that lives in the backfield. Oregon lost 17-15 to UCLA on Oct. 10, when he carried 13 times for 41 yards.

Evan Stewart has scored in four of Oregon's five games, 4 touchdowns on 27 catches for 352 yards, 13.0 per catch. He had 5 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against UCLA on Oct. 10 and 78 yards at Oklahoma State on Sept. 12.

Nebraska's 6 interceptions in six games raise the cost of any Stewart target Oregon's quarterback misses. Oregon is 3-2 and scored 27 at USC and 15 against UCLA in its two losses.

Nebraska vs Oregon Odds

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