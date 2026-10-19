How to Watch Michigan State vs. UCLA: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The undefeated UCLA Bruins host the Michigan State Spartans in a CFB Week 8 regular-season matchup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

UCLA enters this game as one of college football's last unbeaten teams, carrying a 6-0 record and a six-game winning streak into Week 8. The Bruins have been dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 35.5 points per game while allowing just 97 points total through six contests. Their rushing attack has been particularly productive at 231.0 yards per game, and a turnover margin of +10 ranks among the best in the country. UCLA has not dropped a game at home or on the road, posting a 3-0 mark in each split, and the Bruins hold a 4-0 record in conference play, placing them first in their division. Ranked ninth nationally heading into this contest, UCLA has the profile of a program with legitimate championship aspirations.

Michigan State arrives in Pasadena having lost five straight, dropping to 2-5 on the season and sitting at 0-4 in conference games. The Spartans are averaging 21.3 points per game and have been outscored 178-149 overall, with a turnover margin of -5 compounding their difficulties. Their offense generates 310.4 yards per game, well below UCLA's output, and the ground game has produced just 118.9 rushing yards per game. Michigan State has yet to win away from home this season, going 0-2 on the road, which makes the environment at the Rose Bowl an additional obstacle. Turning around a five-game skid against one of the country's top undefeated programs represents a significant challenge for the Spartans.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV: CBS

Players To Watch

UCLA’s offensive shape makes its quarterback the first name to circle in this matchup. The Bruins enter October 24 at 6-0, and their attack has leaned heavily on a ground game that averages 231 rushing yards per game and has produced 21 rushing touchdowns. Nico Iamaleava still matters because he gives that structure balance, and he leads UCLA with 982 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns.

This is also a favorable spot for him to stay efficient. Michigan State has managed only 2 interceptions through 7 games and sits at minus-5 in turnover margin. IF Iamaleava protects the ball and keeps the Spartans from loading up against the run, UCLA can control the tempo at the Rose Bowl.

When this game turns into a test of down-to-down control, UCLA’s lead runner becomes central. Ty Dieffenbach leads the Bruins with 307 rushing yards, and his role fits a team that ranks 12th nationally in rushing yards per game and 5th in rushing touchdowns. Against a Michigan State defense allowing 22 points per game, his ability to keep UCLA on schedule could be one of the cleanest paths to sustaining drives.

He also benefits from the way UCLA has played overall. The Bruins convert 48.1 percent of their third downs and have scored 213 points in 6 games, so a productive day from Dieffenbach would keep the offense in favorable situations and make the whole unit harder to defend.

For Michigan State, the passing game has the clearest chance to change the script, which puts Alessio Milivojevic squarely in focus. He leads the Spartans with 1,263 passing yards and 7 passing touchdowns, and Michigan State will likely need his arm because UCLA has been one of the better takeaway defenses in the country. The Bruins have 10 interceptions in 6 games and rank 5th nationally in that category.

That makes every decision matter. Milivojevic has to move the ball without feeding UCLA’s turnover edge, especially with the Bruins sitting at plus-10 in turnover margin. IF he handles that pressure and creates explosive throws, Michigan State has a path to making this game far more competitive than the records suggest.

IF Michigan State is going to steady itself in Pasadena, it needs more from the run game, and Cam Fancher is the Spartans’ top rushing producer. Michigan State averages 118.8 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, so any lift on the ground would be meaningful.

The challenge is obvious. UCLA allows 15 points per game and has recovered 12 fumbles while forcing 11 on the season, so ball security and efficient early-down runs are huge here. Fancher is worth watching because even a small breakthrough from him could help Michigan State stay out of obvious passing situations and keep the game from becoming one-sided.

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