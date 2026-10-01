How to Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Maryland visits Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are 4-0 this season, while the Terrapins are 2-2.

Nebraska won 31-13 at Michigan State last Saturday and is averaging 42.5 points per game while allowing 12.0. Maryland is coming off a 54-3 loss to UCLA and a 35-26 loss to Virginia Tech the week before. The Terrapins are averaging 32.3 points per game.

Nebraska is a 14.5-point favorite over Maryland, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -725 for the Cornhuskers and +486 for the Terrapins.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE), Lincoln, NE

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Maryland's passing game has 1,034 yards and six touchdowns through four games, but it flatlined against UCLA, when Malik Washington was held to just 142 yards through the air in a 54-3 loss. It was his lightest workload of the season, and it came behind a line that gave up pressure most of the afternoon.

Nebraska's defensive front has recorded 15.0 sacks through four games, tied for fourth-most nationally. Cleaner protection, more than play-calling, will determine how much Washington can push the ball downfield in Lincoln.

Anthony Colandrea has been Nebraska's most complete weapon through four games, throwing for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns while also carrying it 10 times for 66 yards and a score in the Big Ten opener against Michigan State. His legs have turned second-and-long snaps into first downs for a Nebraska offense that leaned almost entirely on the pass a year ago.

Maryland has already allowed 54 points once this season, in the loss to UCLA, its worst scoring margin of the year. A quarterback who extends plays with his feet is exactly the problem that unit has not yet solved.

Nebraska's ground game has a new lead back. Jamal Rule leads the Cornhuskers with 333 rushing yards and five touchdowns through four games, taking over the early-down workload that belonged to Emmett Johnson before Johnson left early for the NFL draft.

Maryland's front seven missed 19 tackles in its Week 3 loss to Virginia Tech, a run-support issue that predates the UCLA blowout. Rule's between-the-tackles running style is built to test that same gap discipline again.

Chris Durr Jr. has become Maryland's clear top target in a rebuilt receiving room, leading the Terrapins with 312 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 342 all-purpose yards through four games. He was the one part of the offense that still produced as the rest of the attack stalled against UCLA.

Nebraska held Michigan State to 252 total yards in the Big Ten opener, a defense built on limiting yards after the catch as much as chasing explosive plays. Durr Jr. will need contested catches more than schemed separation to keep producing against that kind of tackling.

Maryland vs. Nebraska Odds

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