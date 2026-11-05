How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Both teams are 6-2 and 3-2 in Big Ten play.

Iowa is coming off a 30-0 win over Wisconsin and allows 12.5 points per game. The Hawkeyes allow 79 rushing yards per game.

Northwestern is 5-0 at home and saw its winning streak end with a 34-26 loss at Oregon. The Wildcats rank second in the Big Ten with 200.9 rushing yards per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Iowa's passing game looked sharp against Wisconsin, when Hank Brown completed 20 of 24 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. It was his best game since returning from a shoulder injury.

Northwestern has eight interceptions, and Brown threw two picks at Minnesota on Oct. 24, so he cannot force throws in Evanston. Running back Kamari Moulton is out for the season, and Xavier Williams carried 20 times for 78 yards in his place against Wisconsin. Watch how often Iowa lets Brown throw on first down.

Iowa's leading receiver has 33 catches for 461 yards and has a catch of 45 yards or more in each of the last two games. He caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin.

Northwestern allows 227.4 passing yards per game, so there are chances for the deep shots Iowa has been taking. Diaz's only catch at Minnesota went for 57 yards. Reece Vander Zee leads the Hawkeyes with four touchdown catches, so Diaz is not the only option near the goal line. Count how many times Brown looks deep for him.

Northwestern's leading rusher has 618 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Aidan Chiles is not expected to play Saturday. Caleb Komolafe ran for 188 yards on 25 carries against Penn State and 150 on 13 carries against Rutgers.

Komolafe averages 5.9 yards per carry with two 100-yard games and has added 15 catches for 162 yards. Oregon held him to 67 yards on 16 carries on Oct. 31, and Joseph Himon II gives the Wildcats 384 more rushing yards. Track how Northwestern splits the carries with Nicco Marchiol making the start.

With four 100-yard games already, Griffin Wilde leads Northwestern with 44 catches for 761 yards. He caught five passes for 146 yards and a touchdown at Oregon, including a 64-yarder.

Iowa allows only 196.5 passing yards per game, but Wilde averages 17.3 yards per catch and has drawn 22 targets over the last two games. He has five touchdown catches, with one in each of the last two games. Keep an eye on whether Iowa can keep him in front of its safeties.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds

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