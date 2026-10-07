How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Both teams are 5-0. Indiana beat Rutgers 47-15 on Saturday, and Nebraska beat Maryland 48-23.

The Hoosiers have scored at least 29 points in every game this season and have allowed 54 in five games. The Cornhuskers have topped 30 in all five of theirs, including 31-13 at Michigan State on Sept. 26.

The Hoosiers are 7.5-point favorites over the Cornhuskers, with a total of 48.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Nebraska

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Josh Hoover has thrown for 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception through five games. Against Rutgers he went 20 of 27 for 251 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-15 win, after throwing for 273 yards against Western Kentucky and 231 yards and four touchdowns against North Texas. He has thrown four touchdown passes in three of his five starts.

Nebraska is 5-0 and has 16.0 sacks, tied for ninth nationally. Jahsear Whittington leads the Cornhuskers with 2.5. Hoover has thrown 107 passes without an interception, and Charlie Becker has 477 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for Indiana.

Turbo Richard ran 13 times for 204 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers, a 15.7-yard average. He leads Indiana with 587 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, and his 764 all-purpose yards include 47 receiving yards and 130 kick return yards. He also ran for 149 yards and a score against Western Kentucky and 108 against Howard.

Nebraska has allowed 71 points in five games, an average of 14.2, and no opponent has scored more than 23. Owen Chambliss leads Nebraska with 21 tackles, and Richard averages 9.3 yards per carry.

Anthony Colandrea passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 108 yards in a 48-23 win over Maryland. He has 1,142 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes this season, along with 249 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-13 win at Michigan State, and four touchdowns against Bowling Green.

No. 7 Indiana is 5-0 and has 15.0 sacks, tied for 14th nationally. The Hoosiers have allowed 16 points or fewer in four of their five games. Tobi Osunsanmi leads Indiana with 4.0 sacks. Colandrea has 249 rushing yards this season, including 108 against Maryland.

Kwazi Gilmer caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. He leads Nebraska with 387 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, and he had four catches for 101 yards and a score, including a 44-yard reception, in the win at Michigan State. He has scored in four of Nebraska's five games.

Indiana ranks ninth nationally at 252.6 rushing yards per game. The Hoosiers shut out Howard and Western Kentucky and allowed 23 points to Northwestern. Isaiah Jones leads Indiana with 36 tackles and an interception. Gilmer has six receiving touchdowns in five games.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds

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