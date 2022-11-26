College Football Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Max Duggan shine bright 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

USC quarterback Caleb Williams faked the handoff, kept the ball himself and scampered into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run. The Trojans sophomore signal-caller leaped into the air and let out a scream to the USC faithful before running over to his team's sideline and striking the Heisman pose.

That might not be the last time Williams strikes that pose over the next month. Following yet another impressive showing in a 38-27 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday, Williams now appears to be in a two-man race for this year's Heisman Trophy, joining Ohio State's C.J. Stroud as the clear favorites.

Stroud, who was the betting favorite to win the Heisman heading into Saturday, had a solid outing, but it came in a loss to rival Michigan . Meanwhile, Wolverines RB Blake Corum only played one series against the Buckeyes due to an injury, and Oregon QB Bo Nix put together a nice outing, but was also limited due to an injury.

Now, heading into conference championship week, the question is whether Williams closed the gap?

See how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 13 fared this week.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 13.

1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: -133

Stroud had a solid outing against Michigan, but the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes couldn't establish the run on the offensive side of the ball, which led to him throwing the ball 48 times in a 45-23 loss to the Wolverines. He completed 31 of those 48 passes for 349 yards and two scores, while also adding two interceptions.

If Stroud had put up those numbers in a victory, his Heisman chances would be looking really good right now. But the talented signal-caller didn't have that true "Heisman moment" on Saturday, instead throwing a pair of costly interceptions late in the contest.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud hits Marvin Harrison Jr. for the 42-yard touchdown Ohio State's C.J. Stroud hits Marvin Harrison Jr. for the 42-yard touchdown to retake the lead, 20-17.

Week 12 rank: 1

Trending: Steady.

Next: TBD

2. USC QB Caleb Williams : +110

Another week, another dominant performance from USC's sophomore quarterback. On a day when several other Heisman candidates struggled, Williams shined bright, throwing for 232 yards and a touchdown, while adding 35 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Williams' 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter marked his 42nd TD of the season, which is the most in a single season by a USC QB.

The fact that Williams has played so well down the stretch while leading his team to a near-perfect 11-1 regular season and a spot in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game should only help his chances at winning college football's most prestigious individual award. To say he looks like Patrick Mahomes 2.0 would be a bold, but accurate assessment. He is a joy to watch.

Week 12 rank: 5

Trending: Up.

Next: Pac-12 Championship Game, Dec. 2.

3. Michigan RB Blake Corum : +1400

Corum entered Saturday's showdown with Ohio State nursing an injury, and it was uncertain if he was even going to play. The do-it-all running back carried the ball twice on the Wolverines' first possession of the game, but didn't return to action after that.

Donovan Edwards took over in the Wolverines' backfield, rushing for a career-high 216 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan's 45-23 win. While Corum's Heisman hopes took a hit, it was an unforgettable day for every member of the Wolverines.

Week 12 rank: 3

Trending: Down.

Next: Big Ten Championship Game, Dec. 3.

4. Oregon QB Bo Nix : +5000

Win or lose, Nix continues to put up video game-like numbers on a weekly basis. The Auburn transfer completed 27 of 41 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in Oregon's 38-34 loss to Oregon State. Nix's limited mobility due to a right ankle injury was a major factor in the loss. He came into the game averaging nearly 50 yards per contest on the ground, but carried the ball just three times for -5 yards on Saturday.

Week 12 rank: 10

Trending: Steady.

Next: TBD

5. TCU QB Max Duggan : +6000

Following another dominant performance on Saturday, Duggan should continue to receive more and more Heisman hype heading into next weekend's Big 12 Championship Game. The senior QB was 17-of-24 for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the Horned Frogs' 62-14 win over Iowa State. He completed passes to 10 different players in the victory.

Duggan has now thrown three-or-more touchdown passes in seven games this season. With a perfect 12-0 regular season and another impressive showing on his résumé, Duggan boosted his Heisman chances heading into conference championship weekend.

Week 12 rank: 7

Trending: Up.

Next: Big 12 Championship Game, Dec. 3.

6. LSU QB Jayden Daniels : +8000

Daniels continued to pick up steam in the Heisman Trophy race throughout the second half of the season. But his Heisman hopes and LSU's CFP chances likely came to an end on Saturday in the Tigers' 38-25 loss to Texas A&M. Daniels completed 21 of 35 passes for 189 yards and failed to throw for a touchdown. He added 84 yards on the ground as well.

Week 12 rank: 8

Trending: Down.

Next: SEC Championship Game, Dec. 3.

7. North Carolina QB Drake Maye : +10000

Maye looked like one of, if not the best quarterback in college football through the first 11 weeks of the season. The UNC QB has struggled in his past two outings, including a 30-27 loss to NC State on Friday. Maye completed 29 of 49 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, as well as an interception. He also added 32 yards and a score on the ground in the loss.

Maye has now completed less than 60% of his throws in two straight games after completing 63%-or-better in nine of 10 games before that. Maye is probably on the outside looking in as it relates to the Heisman Trophy, but that doesn't take away from the fact he has enjoyed an outstanding redshirt freshman campaign.

Week 12 rank: 4

Trending: Down.

Next: ACC Championship Game, Dec. 3.

8. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett : +10000

Bennett only threw 18 passes on Saturday, but in the end, it didn't matter. He completed 10 of those 18 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns as No. 1-ranked Georgia cruised to 37-14 victory over in-state foe Georgia Tech. Bennett's statistics are impressive this season – 3,011 passing yards, 14 TD passes – but it's his ability to step up in big moments that make him such a special player. Bennett is now 26-3 as a starter under center at Georgia.

Week 12 rank: 6

Trending: Steady.

Next: SEC Championship Game, Dec. 3.

