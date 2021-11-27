College Football Hassan Haskins, Stetson Bennett highlight Week 13 college football top performers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the college football season was all about "The Game" –– but a number of players across the college landscape showed their game, too.

The final Saturday of the regular season was the perfect stage for some of college football's biggest stars to shine.

Here's a look at the top individual performances from Saturday in college football.

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

The marquee matchup on Saturday's slate was "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan, with the Wolverines ending their eight-game losing streak vs. the Buckeyes. And in order to win the biggest game, oftentimes somebody has to have a monster performance. That's where Haskins comes into play. The senior running back accumulated 169 rushing yards and a school-record five touchdowns in the 42-27 victory over rival Ohio State. There were plenty of stars on the field in Ann Arbor, but none shined brighter than Haskins.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

While Haskins dominated on the offensive side of the ball for Michigan, Hutchinson was equally effective on the defensive side. Ohio State entered Saturday averaging 47.2 PPG, fourth in the country, but managed just 27 points thanks to the pressure of Hutchinson and the Michigan defensive line. Hutchinson recorded seven total tackles and three sacks, proving once again why he is one of the most dominant players in the country.

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Georgia's defense has been the headliner for its dominant season, but timely offense has been just as important. Against Georgia Tech, quarterback Stetson Bennett was more than just a game manager, ripping the Yellow Jackets defense for 255 yards passing and four touchdowns. Georgia is a well-oiled machine, and if Bennett is going to provide this level of quarterback play for the remainder of the season, watch out.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, WR's, Ohio State

The fact that a 27-point outing can be considered a disappointment for Ohio State speaks volumes to the level its offense has operated at all season. And though the final result wasn't what the Buckeyes were hoping for, their dominant wide receivers put on a show against the Wolverines. Smith-Njigba recorded 11 catches for 127 yards, while Wilson also caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon

When you accumulate 358 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a rivalry game, you earn a spot on the Saturday standouts list. That was the stat line for Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown in a 38-29 win over Oregon State. The Ducks are once again heading to the Pac-12 Championship Game, and Brown is a large reason why.

Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest

Hartman's magical sophomore season at Wake Forest continued against Boston College, making his case as one of the elite quarterbacks in the country. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown in a 41-10 win. He also etched his name into the ACC history books along the way. Not a bad day of work.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

There are three things for certain in life, death, taxes and Kenneth Walker making his way onto this list. Walker racked up another 138 yards and a rushing touchdown in Michigan State's 30-27 win over Penn State. This was just another day at the office for Walker, with this being his eighth game of the season with at least 100 rushing yards.

