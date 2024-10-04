College Football Auburn at Georgia: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Auburn Tigers (2-3) and the 25th-ranked pass offense will take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) and the 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 22.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the contest.

Against the Alabama Crimson Tide in their most recent game, the Bulldogs lost 41-34. Facing the Oklahoma Sooners in their last game, the Tigers lost 27-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

Texas & Ohio State in Klatt’s October 12- team CFP bracket | Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt revisited his 12-team college football playoff bracket. He explained how his preseason bracket has changed, including some teams shuffling around the rankings. Joel talked about why the Texas Longhorns jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes and how the Clemson Tigers exceeded his expectations and jumped the Miami Hurricanes.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

TV: ABC

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

More College Football Predictions

Georgia vs Auburn Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 8:47 a.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Georgia -22.5 (-110) -2439 +1098 51.5 -110 -110

Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction

Pick ATS: Georgia (-22.5)

Pick OU: Under (51.5)

Prediction: Georgia 41, Auburn 5

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Georgia Bulldogs vs. the Auburn Tigers game on FOX Sports!

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Auburn’s offense is a turnover-filled comedy show right now, and against an angry Georgia side, I don't expect it to end well for the Tigers. In the last seven games against Georgia outside of Jordan-Hare, Auburn has scored a total of four touchdowns. They really gonna score two here?

PICK: Auburn team total Under 13.5 points

Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Bulldogs 37, Tigers 14.

The Bulldogs have a 96.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Tigers hold an 8.3% implied probability.

Georgia has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

Auburn has won one game against the spread this season.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Head-to-Head

Georgia holds a 3-0 record against Auburn in their last three matchups.

The last three times the Bulldogs have squared off with the Tigers, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.

In their last three head-to-head matchups, Georgia has scored 103 points versus Auburn, while allowing only 40 points.

Georgia vs. Auburn: 2024 Stats Comparison

Georgia Auburn Off. Points per Game (Rank) 32.3 (76) 33.4 (27) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 14.8 (12) 18.8 (51) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 4 (32) 15 (133) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 4 (95) 4 (95)

Georgia 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Carson Beck QB 1,119 YDS (62.9%) / 10 TD / 3 INT

64 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16 RUSH YPG Dillon Bell WR 14 REC / 198 YDS / 2 TD / 49.5 YPG Arian Smith WR 17 REC / 274 YDS / 2 TD / 68.5 YPG Trevor Etienne RB 212 YDS / 1 TD / 53 YPG / 5.9 YPC Raylen Wilson LB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Jalon Walker LB 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK Dan Jackson DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD KJ Bolden DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Auburn 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Payton Thorne QB 1,038 YDS (59.8%) / 10 TD / 6 INT

125 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 25 RUSH YPG KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR 17 REC / 415 YDS / 6 TD / 83 YPG Jarquez Hunter RB 437 YDS / 2 TD / 87.4 YPG / 6.7 YPC

6 REC / 46 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG Malcolm Simmons WR 14 REC / 214 YDS / 2 TD / 42.8 YPG Jalen McLeod DL 18 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK Keldric Faulk DL 18 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK Jerrin Thompson DB 22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Dorian Mausi LB 19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Georgia Bulldogs Auburn Tigers College Football

share