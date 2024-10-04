Auburn at Georgia: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The Auburn Tigers (2-3) and the 25th-ranked pass offense will take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) and the 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 22.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the contest.
Against the Alabama Crimson Tide in their most recent game, the Bulldogs lost 41-34. Facing the Oklahoma Sooners in their last game, the Tigers lost 27-21.
Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.
Georgia vs. Auburn Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
- TV: ABC
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
More College Football Predictions
- Texas A&M vs. Missouri Predictions
- Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Predictions
- Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Predictions
- Tennessee vs. Arkansas Predictions
- UCF vs. Florida Predictions
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Georgia
|-22.5 (-110)
|-2439
|+1098
|51.5
|-110
|-110
Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction
- Pick ATS: Georgia (-22.5)
- Pick OU: Under (51.5)
- Prediction: Georgia 41, Auburn 5
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Learn more about the Georgia Bulldogs vs. the Auburn Tigers game on FOX Sports!
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
Auburn’s offense is a turnover-filled comedy show right now, and against an angry Georgia side, I don't expect it to end well for the Tigers. In the last seven games against Georgia outside of Jordan-Hare, Auburn has scored a total of four touchdowns. They really gonna score two here?
PICK: Auburn team total Under 13.5 points
Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Bulldogs 37, Tigers 14.
- The Bulldogs have a 96.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Tigers hold an 8.3% implied probability.
- Georgia has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
- Auburn has won one game against the spread this season.
Georgia vs. Auburn: Head-to-Head
- Georgia holds a 3-0 record against Auburn in their last three matchups.
- The last three times the Bulldogs have squared off with the Tigers, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.
- In their last three head-to-head matchups, Georgia has scored 103 points versus Auburn, while allowing only 40 points.
Georgia vs. Auburn: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Georgia
|Auburn
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|32.3 (76)
|33.4 (27)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|14.8 (12)
|18.8 (51)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|4 (32)
|15 (133)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|4 (95)
|4 (95)
Georgia 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Carson Beck
|QB
|1,119 YDS (62.9%) / 10 TD / 3 INT
64 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16 RUSH YPG
|Dillon Bell
|WR
|14 REC / 198 YDS / 2 TD / 49.5 YPG
|Arian Smith
|WR
|17 REC / 274 YDS / 2 TD / 68.5 YPG
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|212 YDS / 1 TD / 53 YPG / 5.9 YPC
|Raylen Wilson
|LB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Dan Jackson
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|KJ Bolden
|DB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Auburn 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Payton Thorne
|QB
|1,038 YDS (59.8%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
125 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 25 RUSH YPG
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|17 REC / 415 YDS / 6 TD / 83 YPG
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|437 YDS / 2 TD / 87.4 YPG / 6.7 YPC
6 REC / 46 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG
|Malcolm Simmons
|WR
|14 REC / 214 YDS / 2 TD / 42.8 YPG
|Jalen McLeod
|DL
|18 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
|Keldric Faulk
|DL
|18 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK
|Jerrin Thompson
|DB
|22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Dorian Mausi
|LB
|19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?
Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
2024 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
College football Week 6 preview: Penn State vs. UCLA — trap game for Nittany Lions?
2024 College Football Week 6 action report: Unlikely CFP contenders emerge
-
College football playoff projections: Who's in position to make the 12-team field?
Arch Manning can lead Texas to title, but staying on bench will benefit him
Raiders' Antonio Pierce hit with show-cause penalty for NCAA violations at Arizona State
-
EA College Football 25 update: Travis Hunter now game's highest-rated player
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 5
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Jalen Milroe new favorite; Travis Hunter surges
-
2024 College Football Week 6 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
College football Week 6 preview: Penn State vs. UCLA — trap game for Nittany Lions?
2024 College Football Week 6 action report: Unlikely CFP contenders emerge
-
College football playoff projections: Who's in position to make the 12-team field?
Arch Manning can lead Texas to title, but staying on bench will benefit him
Raiders' Antonio Pierce hit with show-cause penalty for NCAA violations at Arizona State
-
EA College Football 25 update: Travis Hunter now game's highest-rated player
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 5
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Jalen Milroe new favorite; Travis Hunter surges