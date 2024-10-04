College Football
Auburn at Georgia: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:14 p.m. ET

The Auburn Tigers (2-3) and the 25th-ranked pass offense will take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) and the 25th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 22.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the contest.

Against the Alabama Crimson Tide in their most recent game, the Bulldogs lost 41-34. Facing the Oklahoma Sooners in their last game, the Tigers lost 27-21.

Texas & Ohio State in Klatt's October 12- team CFP bracket | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt revisited his 12-team college football playoff bracket. He explained how his preseason bracket has changed, including some teams shuffling around the rankings. Joel talked about why the Texas Longhorns jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes and how the Clemson Tigers exceeded his expectations and jumped the Miami Hurricanes.

Georgia vs. Auburn Game Information & Odds

Georgia vs Auburn Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 8:47 a.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Georgia-22.5 (-110)-2439+109851.5-110-110

Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Georgia (-22.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (51.5) 
  • Prediction: Georgia 41, Auburn 5

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Auburn’s offense is a turnover-filled comedy show right now, and against an angry Georgia side, I don't expect it to end well for the Tigers. In the last seven games against Georgia outside of Jordan-Hare, Auburn has scored a total of four touchdowns. They really gonna score two here?

PICK: Auburn team total Under 13.5 points

Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Bulldogs 37, Tigers 14.
  • The Bulldogs have a 96.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Tigers hold an 8.3% implied probability.
  • Georgia has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.
  • Auburn has won one game against the spread this season.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Head-to-Head

  • Georgia holds a 3-0 record against Auburn in their last three matchups.
  • The last three times the Bulldogs have squared off with the Tigers, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.
  • In their last three head-to-head matchups, Georgia has scored 103 points versus Auburn, while allowing only 40 points.

Georgia vs. Auburn: 2024 Stats Comparison

 GeorgiaAuburn
Off. Points per Game (Rank)32.3 (76)33.4 (27)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)14.8 (12)18.8 (51)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)4 (32)15 (133)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)4 (95)4 (95)

Georgia 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Carson BeckQB1,119 YDS (62.9%) / 10 TD / 3 INT
64 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16 RUSH YPG
Dillon BellWR14 REC / 198 YDS / 2 TD / 49.5 YPG
Arian SmithWR17 REC / 274 YDS / 2 TD / 68.5 YPG
Trevor EtienneRB212 YDS / 1 TD / 53 YPG / 5.9 YPC
Raylen WilsonLB5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Jalon WalkerLB6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Dan JacksonDB3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
KJ BoldenDB5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Auburn 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Payton ThorneQB1,038 YDS (59.8%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
125 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 25 RUSH YPG
KeAndre Lambert-SmithWR17 REC / 415 YDS / 6 TD / 83 YPG
Jarquez HunterRB437 YDS / 2 TD / 87.4 YPG / 6.7 YPC
6 REC / 46 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG
Malcolm SimmonsWR14 REC / 214 YDS / 2 TD / 42.8 YPG
Jalen McLeodDL18 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
Keldric FaulkDL18 TKL / 5 TFL / 3 SACK
Jerrin ThompsonDB22 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Dorian MausiLB19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

