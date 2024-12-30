College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Playoff quarterfinal picks Updated Dec. 30, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Will Howard, Quinn Ewers, Sam Leavitt, Maddux Madsen

Arizona State has been the best story in college football all year, having won the Big 12 title despite being picked to finish last in the preseason media poll. However, I think its magical run will end against a dominant Texas team. The Longhorns are fourth in the SEC in scoring at 33.9 points per game, and Ewers is a big reason behind that. Expect him to ball out against the Sun Devils.

Prediction: Quinn Ewers

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Texas, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Georgia

Similar to my response above, I think Texas wins easily against Arizona State and will put up a lot of points. Notre Dame and Georgia both rank in the top 20 of FBS in scoring defense, which will likely result in a low-scoring affair that I think the Bulldogs will come out on top of.

Prediction: Texas, Georgia, Arizona State, Notre Dame

3. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Dillon Gabriel, Drew Allar, Riley Leonard, Gunner Stockton

Dillon Gabriel is facing a red-hot Ohio State team that also ranks first in the country in scoring defense at 11.4 points per game allowed, while Riley Leonard is more of a threat as a runner. Gunner Stockton is going to make the first start of his career against an Irish defense that ranks fourth in FBS in pass defense at 162.3 yards per game. Drew Allar feels like the obvious choice here.

Prediction: Drew Allar

4. Which team defense will have the MOST SACKS?

Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia

Steve Sarkisian's defense has been prolific all year, and a lot of that has to do with its ability to rush the passer. Texas is tied for fifth in FBS in sacks with 41, and jumps to tied for third when looking at Power Conference teams. While the Sun Devils have only allowed 18 sacks all year, they haven't seen a front seven like this one all season.

Prediction: Texas

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, Jordan James, Ashton Jeanty

I know I've been giving Texas a lot of love, but it's impossible to pick against Ashton Jeanty — who is also trying to break Barry Sanders' FBS single-season rushing record. He's going to get the ball a lot and the Heisman finalist has shined under pressure this year. Cam Skattebo is also a great pick here, as he ranks second in the country in scrimmage yards (behind Jeanty) and is the only player with 1,000 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards.

Prediction: Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, Jordan James, Jeremiyah Love

6. What will be the outcome of the CFP Rose Bowl clash?

Ohio State wins by 3 points or more OR Oregon wins or loses by 2 points or fewer

This is an extremely tough choice, as this game was literally decided by one point earlier in the season — with my Ducks coming out on top in Eugene. While it's hard to beat a team twice in the same year, Oregon is the only undefeated team in the country and has been dominant all season. They'll get it done in the Rose Bowl.

Prediction: Oregon wins or loses by 2 points or fewer

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

