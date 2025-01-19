College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Playoff championship picks Published Jan. 19, 2025 8:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read below for my thoughts on the CFP national title game.

1. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Jaden Greathouse

Jeremiah Smith needs 32 receiving yards to break the Big Ten single-season receiving yards record by a freshman. He already holds the Ohio State freshman records for catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, as well as the Big Ten freshman record for touchdown catches in a season. Notre Dame has already claimed it is gonna play man coverage. If that's true, I think the freshman phenom will get his. Egbuka is also a good pick here, as he needs 95 receiving yards to break the Ohio State career receiving yards record.

Prediction: Jeremiah Smith

2. Rank by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Riley Leonard, Jeremiyah Love, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins

Both of these teams excel at running the ball, but the two-headed monster of Henderson and Judkins is too good to pass up. In the CFP, Henderson is averaging 9.0 yards per rush and 11.4 yards per touch, and is bound to ball out in what will be his last game as a Buckeye.

Prediction: Henderson, Judkins, Love, Leonard

3. Which of the following will occur?

Will Howard 2+ passing TDs

Jeremiah Smith TD

Riley Leonard 1+ INT thrown

None

As mentioned above, Smith is a phenom. He was held to one catch for three yards against Texas, but in the two games before, he put up 187 against Oregon and 103 against Tennessee, with two receiving scores in each of those outings, too. Expect him to look like himself again.

Prediction: Jeremiah Smith TD

4. Which will be the highest total number in the CFP Championship Game?

Total rushing TDs

Total passing TDs

Total turnovers

Total field goal attempts

Riley Leonard needs to finish with just 19 rushing yards to break the Notre Dame single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. TreVeyon Henderson needs 33 rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season and Quinshon Judkins needs just 40. Then there's Jeremiyah Love, who rushed for 1,122 yards this season and needs just one rushing touchdown to tie the Notre Dame single-season record. There are just too many rushing threats in this game on both sides to not go with total rushing touchdowns.

Prediction: Total rushing TDs

5. Rank by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate, TreVeyon Henderson, Jeremiyah Love

Henderson has the second-most scrimmage yards in the CFP with 231, and needs two more touchdowns to become the third player in Ohio State history to reach 50 career scrimmage touchdowns. Love is also a smart play here.

Prediction: Henderson, Love, Tate, Price

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Ohio State wins by 9 or more points, or Notre Dame loses by 8 points or fewer

Ohio State has allowed more than 17 points only twice this season and that was against the same team. Oregon scored 32 in its first game against Ohio State and then 21 in the Rose Bowl, which included a late garbage-time touchdown. Notre Dame’s offense is fine but not explosive enough to create points if you dink and dunk it down the field.

Prediction: Ohio State wins by 9 or more points

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 24

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

