Four-star QB prospect KJ Lacey commits to Texas
Another year, another prominent quarterback prospect is off to Texas.
Class of 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey announced in a pair of Twitter posts Saturday that he has committed to the Longhorns.
Lacey also had offers on the table from Alabama, TCU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee, among others. A four-star prospect, Lacey came in at No. 47 on the 2025 ESPN Junior 300.
Lacey referenced the Longhorns coaching staff, more specifically head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee believing in his ability as a core reason for committing in an interview with On3.
"The main coaches that I’m in contact with the most are coach Milwee and Coach Sark," Lacey said. "They always let me know that from the time they saw my film and then saw how I operated my team they were all in with me. Always telling me that I was the most talented quarterback in my class and their No. 1 target no matter what. Their plan with me right now is to help build the class of ‘25 up and then later on when I get to campus to make me the best player and person that I can be."
Lacey, who stands at 6-foot-1, led Saraland to an Alabama 6A state title in his sophomore high school campaign. He totaled 3,177 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 130.3 passer rating while completing 63.7% of his passes.
Five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning committed to play for the Longhorns last year, which came after quarterback and former five-star prospect Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas from Ohio State.
The Longhorns went 8-5 (6-3 in Big 12 play) in the 2022 college football season and are entering year three with Sarkisian as head coach. Sarkisian has announced that Ewers is the starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season.
