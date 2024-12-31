College Football Four live parlays awaiting potential massive payouts based on CFP championship Published Dec. 31, 2024 4:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College Football Playoff odds are rightly centered on the quarterfinal matchups unfolding on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

But for championship futures bettors — and moreso, championship futures parlay bettors — the interest is much more in who hoists the trophy Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

The public betting masses are all about wagering a little to win a lot. That’s the case with a few live parlays that just need a little more luck for a big cashout in the College Football Playoff.

Arguably the best of the batch: A $5 ticket that could become nearly $100,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullish on the Bulldogs

At DraftKings Sportsbook, two customers have significant parlay tickets that finish off with the CFP winner. Arguably, the more intriguing bet is a $5 nine-leg parlay with great potential.

The only remaining leg: Georgia to win the national title.

If the Bulldogs get there, the bettor's five bucks swell to $94,234. That translates to insanely huge odds of +1884680, or in slightly shorter form, about 18847/1.

The other eight legs:

UConn men’s basketball Big East regular-season champion

Purdue men’s basketball Big Ten regular season champion

Eastern Conference to win the NHL’s Stanley Cup (Florida won)

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion

Jannik Sinner to win U.S. Open men’s tennis title

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion

Boston Celtics NBA Finals champion

Manchester City FA Cup champion

With eight teams left in the CFP, DraftKings has Georgia as the +500 co-fourth choice (tied with Penn State) to win the National Championship.

Georgia meets Notre Dame on Wednesday night in the Sugar Bowl. If the Bulldogs — who are 1-point favorites — advance from that quarterfinal, Boise State or Penn State await in the semifinals.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Boise State Broncos — College Football 25 Simulation

More Potential Payouts

Speaking of Penn State, DraftKings also took a $35 five-leg parlay that needs a Nittany Lions CFP championship to finish it off. The odds are a hefty +464273 (about 4643/1), for a potential profit of $162,495.55.

The first four legs are already in:

UConn men’s basketball to make the Final Four

Dodgers to win the World Series

Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters

Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference

When the bet was made, Penn State was the longest shot of the bunch, at +2500 to win the title. Now, DraftKings has Penn State at +500, among the eight remaining teams.

As noted above, the Nittany Lions meet Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night. Penn State is a 12-point favorite and, with a win, would face Georgia or Notre Dame in the semis.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, a mere $6 six-leg parlay has the chance to fetch nearly $37,000 in profit. All that remains is an Oregon championship.

The first five legs:

UConn men’s basketball national title

South Carolina women’s basketball national title

Scheffler winning the Masters

Celtics winning the NBA Finals

Dodgers winning the World Series

FanDuel now has Oregon as the +480 third choice to win the national title. And the Ducks have a daunting New Year’s Day quarterfinal vs. Ohio State.

Oregon is a 2.5-point underdog in the Rose Bowl. If the Ducks win to keep that parlay bet alive, then they’d face Texas or Arizona State in the CFP semifinals.

Will Ohio State get its revenge on Oregon?

One Million Dollars

Finally, there's this juicy $500 five-leg parlay at DraftKings. But it still has two legs to go in order to win more than a million dollars:

Celtics to win NBA Finals

Florida Panthers to win Stanley Cup

Dodgers to win World Series

Texas to win the College Football Playoff

Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl

Add it all up, and you've got long odds of +214833, or in shorter form, 2148/1. If the Longhorns and Lions survive, the bettor will profit a massive $1.074 million.

DraftKings currently has Texas as the +320 favorite to win the national title. In the quarterfinals, the Longhorns are 12.5-point Peach Bowl favorites vs. Arizona State.

If Texas advances, Ohio State or Oregon await in the semifinals.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

share