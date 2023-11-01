Florida loses leading tackler Shemar James for the season because of a dislocated kneecap
Florida will be without leading tackler Shemar James for the rest of the season after the sophomore had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
James, of Mobile, Alabama, dislocated his kneecap in a 43-20 loss to top-ranked Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville. James tweaked his knee during pregame warmups, put on a brace and was evaluated and cleared to play. He injured it again in the fourth quarter and left the game for good.
Coach Billy Napier said following practice Wednesday that James’ injury was a recurring issue from high school.
"It’s much like a shoulder dislocation," Napier said. "Happened to him in high school. It was an injury he had before. Much like a shoulder comes out, if it comes out again, you’ve got to get it fixed. ... It won’t be a major factor long term for him."
James leads the Gators (5-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) with 54 tackles, including 5 1/2 for a loss. Without him, fourth-year junior Mannie Nunnery is expected to start against Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday.
"I think Shemar has been outstanding," Napier said. "His practice habits, his character, he’s developed a voice. That’s something, in particular as of late, he really was getting comfortable from a leadership standpoint of being vocal. So that’s the unfortunate part."
