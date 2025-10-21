College Football
Florida Gators' Next Head Coach Odds: Lane Kiffin Favored
College Football

Florida Gators' Next Head Coach Odds: Lane Kiffin Favored

Published Oct. 21, 2025 9:14 p.m. ET

Florida football is entering the post-Billy Napier era, as the Gators fired their head coach after Week 8.

Napier was in his fourth year with the team. Through eight weeks, their overall record is 3-4, and the Gators are ninth in the SEC.

Which candidate will Florida hire to fill Napier's shoes?

Here are the odds as of Oct. 21 at Oddschecker.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Florida next head coach odds

Lane Kiffin: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Jeff Brohm: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
James Franklin: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Eli Drinkwitz: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Marcus Freeman: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Urban Meyer: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Jedd Fisch: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Alex Golesh: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Brent Key: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

 
ADVERTISEMENT

The Favorite: Lane Kiffin is in the middle of a dazzling season at Ole Miss, as he's helped lead his squad to a 6-1 record. Currently, the Rebs are at +2200 to win the College Football Playoff and +1500 to win the SEC. Kiffin's résumé includes a three-year stint as USC's head coach and time at Alabama under Nick Saban as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lion in the Swamp?: Could former Penn State head coach James Franklin's next stop be Florida? Franklin was relieved of his head coaching duties after the Nittany Lions lost their third straight game of the season. Those losses came at the hands of Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern. In their games against the Bruins and the Wildcats, the Nittany Lions were favorites of at least 20 points.

A Key Longshot: Compared to the field, Georgia Tech's Brent Key at +1200 might be a long shot to be named Florida's next head coach, but based on his track record, it could make perfect sense for a Florida program trying to reclaim its relevance. Currently, there are only six unbeaten teams left in college football and the 7-0 Jackets are in that group. At +220, Tech has the shortest odds to win the ACC and tis at +115 to make a CFP appearance.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Klatt: Top 5 Candidates to Be Florida’s Next Head Coach

Joel Klatt: Top 5 Candidates to Be Florida’s Next Head Coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes