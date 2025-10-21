Florida Gators' Next Head Coach Odds: Lane Kiffin Favored

Florida football is entering the post-Billy Napier era, as the Gators fired their head coach after Week 8.

Napier was in his fourth year with the team. Through eight weeks, their overall record is 3-4, and the Gators are ninth in the SEC.

Which candidate will Florida hire to fill Napier's shoes?

Here are the odds as of Oct. 21 at Oddschecker.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Florida next head coach odds

Lane Kiffin: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Jeff Brohm: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

James Franklin: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Eli Drinkwitz: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Marcus Freeman: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Urban Meyer: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jedd Fisch: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Alex Golesh: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brent Key: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Favorite: Lane Kiffin is in the middle of a dazzling season at Ole Miss, as he's helped lead his squad to a 6-1 record. Currently, the Rebs are at +2200 to win the College Football Playoff and +1500 to win the SEC. Kiffin's résumé includes a three-year stint as USC's head coach and time at Alabama under Nick Saban as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lion in the Swamp?: Could former Penn State head coach James Franklin's next stop be Florida? Franklin was relieved of his head coaching duties after the Nittany Lions lost their third straight game of the season. Those losses came at the hands of Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern. In their games against the Bruins and the Wildcats, the Nittany Lions were favorites of at least 20 points.

A Key Longshot: Compared to the field, Georgia Tech's Brent Key at +1200 might be a long shot to be named Florida's next head coach, but based on his track record, it could make perfect sense for a Florida program trying to reclaim its relevance. Currently, there are only six unbeaten teams left in college football and the 7-0 Jackets are in that group. At +220, Tech has the shortest odds to win the ACC and tis at +115 to make a CFP appearance.