Is It Fair To Compare Ohio State Star WR Jeremiah Smith to LeBron James?

Is Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith the greatest college football wide receiver of all time?

Head coach Ryan Day certainly thinks so. When asked on FOX Sports' "Bear Bets" how he would describe Smith to someone who has been living under a rock, Day replied: "I'd just say, ‘LeBron James.’"

Yes, you heard that right. Day compared Smith to arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, and that compliment means more for the Buckeyes, as James is a passionate Ohio State fan.

Why does Day believe that Smith deserves that recognition? "He's somebody who is very unique," Day said on "Bear Bets," "He's got the size, he's got the talent, but he also has the discipline and the skill set."

LeBron James, an Akron, Ohio native, is a die-hard Ohio State fan. (Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: SI628 TK1)

Day has coached his share of talented wide receivers. He became the offensive coordinator during Terry McLaurin's senior season. He became the head coach in 2019 and had Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as his go-to tandem for three seasons. He coached two more first-round picks in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr.

That said, to compare Smith to James without hesitation could mean Day views the teenage sensation as better than any wideouts who came before him at Ohio State. It's a fair claim, as Smith has completed something that none of those guys came close to doing. He broke the Ohio State record for most receiving yards by a freshman when he totaled 1,315 yards last season, more than double Chris Carter's previous record (648). Smith also led the Big Ten in touchdowns (15). In the Rose Bowl against Oregon, he had a season-high 187 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

That freshman stardom has continued into his sophomore season. Through five games, he's leading the Big Ten with 35 catches for 463 yards and a conference-high six touchdowns.

All this to say, Day's decision to compare Smith to James might be warranted. For those who don't think it is, that can give Smith the motivation to live up to it.