College Football Does Michael Penix, Washington's offense bring similar inevitably as LSU's 2019 team? Published Jan. 2, 2024 6:19 p.m. ET

Despite holding a lead for much of the game, Washington found itself in a familiar spot in the final minute of its win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

The Huskies led, 37-31, when they punted the ball back to the Longhorns with 50 seconds left. Just a few plays later, Texas got deep into Washington territory, moving the ball to as far as the 12-yard line before the Huskies forced three straight incompletions to win the game and clinch their ticket to the national title game.

Washington remained undefeated with the win, which was its eighth win this season by one score and its 10th straight game where the score was within one possession in the final five minutes. As the Huskies are "going against history," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd pointed to Michael Penix Jr. as the ultimate trump card that gives Washington an edge in toss-up games.

"You don't get to [the national championship game] by narrowly beating eight teams. You usually get six, seven or eight blowout wins," Cowherd said on Tuesday's "The Herd." "You don't get to this game with the lowest number of four- and five-star recruits of the final six teams. How? Michael Penix is insane - smoothest, calmest, purest thrower of the football in the sport.

"In fact, you have to go back to Joe Burrow for anything like it. He's an easy, accurate thrower. His self-awareness in the pocket, I know it sounds hyperbolic, but it looks like an NFL veteran. It looks like [Drew] Brees or [Tom] Brady. He always knows where the pass rush is coming from. He's got a lot of college starts."

The sixth-year senior elevated his play once again on Monday, arguably putting on the best performance of his career at the biggest moment. He completed 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Penix made plays with his legs, too. He rushed for 31 yards while moving around enough in the pocket to prevent Texas from getting a sack, helping Washington score on seven of its 11 possessions (excluding its end-of-half kneel-down).

As Penix threw for the second-most passing yards in a College Football Playoff semifinal game, he certainly got some help from his pass catchers. Rome Odunze had six receptions for 125 yards and Ja'Lynn Polk added five receptions for 122 yards.

The collective group of Washington's quarterback, receivers and offensive coaching staff deemed Cowherd to compare it to arguably the best offense the sport has ever seen.

"Those Husky receivers block and they separate [well]. They just never drop passes," Cowherd said. "Texas was favored and Texas should've been favored. But this kind of feels offensively like that 2019 LSU team - a brilliant playcaller, a brilliant, smooth, deadeye college quarterback and just too many good receivers for a college team to cover.

"I'm not sure if they beat Michigan, I think Michigan matches up with Washington much better than Texas did. Clearly, however, the Huskies were better than the Longhorns for 3.5 hours."

Statistically, it's tough to make an argument that Washington's offense is at the same level as LSU's offense was in 2019. The Tigers led the nation in total yards (568.4) and points (48.4) per game while Washington is 10th in both total yards (473.6) and points per game (37.6) this season.

But like that LSU team, Washington is also playing for a national title. LSU eventually overwhelmed Clemson with its offensive prowess in 2019, scoring 35 points in under 30 minutes of gameplay between the second and fourth quarters to get the win.

It wouldn't surprise Cowherd if Washington did something similar against Michigan, even if history says it shouldn't.

"I just don't know how you stop this offense. Nobody stopped that LSU offense," Cowherd said. "Michigan is favored over Washington. Michigan should be favored over Washington. In the history of college football, national champions look like Michigan: Six, seven blowout wins and not narrowly escaping due to a brilliant quarterback, a brilliant head coach and a superior receiving corps. That's not the history of the sport.

"I'd probably take Washington and the points. I don't know if they win, but it'll be a wild game."

