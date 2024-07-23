College Football Dillon Gabriel, Will Johnson highlight 2024 Big Ten football preseason honors Updated Jul. 23, 2024 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With Big Ten Football Media Days underway in Indianapolis, the Big Ten Conference announced its 2024 football preseason honors. The 12-member preseason list was selected by a media panel and announced Tuesday morning ahead of the three-day event.

The preseason list is highlighted by a number of standout players, including Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, Michigan DB Will Johnson and Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State leads the way with four members on the preseason list: Egbuka (WR), Caleb Downs (DB), TreVeyon Henderson (RB) and JT Tuimoloau (DE), while defending national champion Michigan has three members: Johnson (DB), Mason Graham (DT) and Colston Loveland (TE).

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon, one of four newcomers in the Big Ten Conference this year, has two members on the list: Gabriel (QB) and Tez Johnson). Iowa (LB Jay Higgins), Penn State (DE Abdul Carter), and Rutgers (RB Kyle Monangai) each have one player represented.

[Everything to know ahead of 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days]

Four of this year's Big Ten preseason honorees — Higgins, Gabriel, Egbuka and Monangai — are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days this week in Indianapolis.

Here is the complete list of Big Ten preseason honorees:

2024 Big Ten Preseason Honors

LB Jay Higgins, IOWA

DT Mason Graham, MICH

DB Will Johnson, MICH

TE Colston Loveland, MICH

QB Dillon Gabriel, ORE

WR Tez Johnson, ORE

SAF Caleb Downs, OSU

WR Emeka Egbuka, OSU

RB TreVeyon Henderson, OSU

DE JT Tuimoloau, OSU

DE Abdul Carter, PSU

RB Kyle Monangai, RU

FOX Sports' Michael Cohen broke down the key storylines for all 18 schools last week:

Big Ten Media Days preview: Ohio State transfers, Wisconsin QBs among Day 1 storylines

Big Ten Media Days preview: PSU's new-look offense, Dylan Raiola among Day 2 storylines

Big Ten Media Days preview: Sherrone Moore, Oregon newcomers among Day 3 storylines

Big Ten Football Media Days will air on the Big Ten Network. Coverage will begin each day at 11 a.m. ET and run through 5 p.m. ET.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share