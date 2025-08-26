College Football Deion Sanders Names Kaidon Salter Colorado's Starting QB For Season Opener Published Aug. 26, 2025 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado coach Deion Sanders went with experience over youth at quarterback in choosing Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter to start the season opener.

Salter will take over the offense for Shedeur Sanders when the Buffaloes kick off the season Friday night against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field. Salter emerged with the job after a close race with teenage freshman and five-star recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis. They're different styles of quarterbacks, with Salter more of a dual threat and Lewis a pocket passer.

Deion Sanders said Tuesday he gave the edge to Salter because, "he's the guy at this point." Sanders added he hopes to work Lewis, who doesn't turn 18 until next month, into the game as well.

It's going to be a different look on offense with Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter now in the NFL. Sanders, who set numerous single-season team records last season, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Salter made big plays with his arm and his running ability while at Liberty. He was responsible for 66 touchdowns over the past two seasons — 47 passing and 19 rushing.

"He’s done it before," Deion Sanders said of picking Salter to start.

Lewis has a quick release and poise in the pocket. He spent three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia, throwing for 11,010 yards. He arrived on campus after his high school season in an effort to get a jump-start on learning the offense.

"I love everything about the kid, and he’s going to soar," Sanders said of his young QB, who's listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds. "When it’s his turn, trust me, you’re going to know and he’s going to soar."

Earlier in August, Sanders said that the "cream of the crop is going to rise" when asked about who his starting QB would be.

