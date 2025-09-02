College Football Deion Sanders Defends Colorado's Late-Game Clock Management After GA Tech Loss Published Sep. 2, 2025 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A feisty Deion Sanders is pushing back against anyone second-guessing his clock management or calling out his coaching staff.

The Colorado coach also announced highly touted freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis would see the field against Delaware this weekend and suggested the NCAA should consider some rule adjustments to promote kickoff returns.

Sanders had a lot on his mind Tuesday after taking a few days to ponder a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech to open the season. It's the first time Sanders has started 0-1 at either Colorado or Jackson State.

"If we hit the darn plays, we wouldn’t be asking these questions," said Sanders, who's in his third season at Colorado. "We had the plays. We just didn’t make it happen."

Play by play

Sanders went into detail on Colorado's final drive with 1:07 left and why he saved his two timeouts. The first play — a pass that resulted in minus-2 yards — ended up chewing a chunk of time.

"Do you call a timeout there? No, you're right there. You don't call a timeout there. You've got to go. You've got to go," he said. "You're running tempo."

The Buffaloes ended up driving to the 50 with 3 seconds remaining before attempting a Hail Mary that was knocked down.

"We're trying to fix what was broken last week and we're on to this week," Sanders said. "I was there a few days ago but I’m gone now. I'm into this week now."

Inconsistent offense

The offense proved inconsistent in Week 1 with QB Kaidon Salter taking over for Shedeur Sanders and as offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur adjusts to calling plays for more of a dual-threat option. The Buffaloes turned three early turnovers into just seven points.

Asked about the conversations with Shurmur in the aftermath, Deion Sanders responded: "It's funny that you start out with coach Shurmur, and we gave up over 300 yards, darn near 400 yards, rushing. It's ironic to me. It seems like you guys pick and choose who you want to target."

Inconsistent defense

The defense struggled, too, after producing those early turnovers. Coordinator Robert Livingston's crew allowed 463 total yards, including a late 45-yard touchdown scamper from Georgia Tech QB Haynes King.

"We didn’t lose the game because of coach Shurmur, coach Livingston, or one specific thing," Sanders said. "I’ve got to do a better job."

Salter finished 17 of 28 for 159 yards and one touchdown in his Colorado debut. He also rushed for 43 yards and another score. There were times, though, when he threw with room to run.

"I don’t have to really sit down and say, ‘Kaidon, you should have ran right there,’" Sanders explained. "You don’t think he knows that? I’m pretty sure the Internet has told him.

"I don’t have to babysit — these are some grown men getting handsomely paid. I’m pretty sure they understand what the objective is."

Lewis to play

Sanders fully intends to use the 17-year-old Lewis in some capacity against Delaware on Saturday. Lewis was a five-start recruit after three seasons at Carrollton High School in Georgia, where he threw for 11,010 yards.

Might he even start?

"Can we take one thing at a time? I just told you he was playing," Sanders said.

More kickoff returns

Sanders has a suggestion for the NCAA — move the kickoff farther back. He wants to spice up the game with more returns.

"We've got some freshmen that could light it up," Sanders said. "Everybody’s got guys that you want to play on special teams, but they don’t get the opportunity because everybody’s kicking the darn ball into the band."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

