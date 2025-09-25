College Football
Dave Portnoy on Lane Kiffin's Daughter Dating LSU Star: 'Give Me the Football Player'
Updated Sep. 27, 2025 12:44 p.m. ET

Landry Kiffin, the daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, set social media ablaze this past week when she hard launched her relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.

Landry posted a photo of herself sitting on Weeks’ lap with the simple caption: "Happy."

Of course, the irony behind this photo is that it was posted just days before a massive SEC showdown between Ole Miss, the team Landry's dad coaches, and LSU, the team Weeks plays for.

During the latest #AskDave segment on "Big Noon Kickoff," Dave Portnoy was asked just how much of a factor this budding romance might be heading into this matchup.

"This is an absolute non-factor," Portnoy said, brushing off any talk of distraction or drama.

Still, the internet has remained on top of this all week as memes, jokes, and speculation flew as fans realized the connection ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game.

This led Portnoy to pose a simple question to Ole Miss' head coach.

"Lane Kiffin: Would you rather have your daughter dating a star linebacker or a little TikTok dance kid," Portnoy questioned. "Give me the football player."

One thing’s for sure: the Kiffin-Weeks household could get a little awkward ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

