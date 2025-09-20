College Football Dave Portnoy Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney: 'If You Lose Him, You're Done' Updated Sep. 20, 2025 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dave Portnoy is no stranger to offering red-hot takes when given the chance. And, on Saturday, the Barstool Sports founder lived up to that reputation while weighing in on the future of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers' 1-2 start to the 2025 campaign has sparked early-season questions surrounding Swinney's future. As speculation begins to swirl, Portnoy took a moment to defend Swinney, the winningest head coach in program history, and blast fans and other detractors who believe he belongs on the hot seat.

"You can't get rid of him. What is Clemson without Dabo Swinney? What were they before him? Nothing," Portnoy said on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. "… Sometimes fans don't realize how good they have it, Clemson is in the national conversation. Now, I don't think they're that good this year, but, every year people are talking about them. That's because of the program he built. …

"If you lose him, you're done. We won't be talking about you on Big Noon Kickoff. We won't be talking about you anywhere."

While some might disagree with Portnoy's strong stance, Clemson's success under Swinney is well-documented. The Tigers own an all-time record of 181-49 and two national championships across his 18 seasons; they have posted just one losing season and, in 2024, they earned a College Football Playoff berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

With eight games left this season, Swinney and Clemson still have plenty of time to right the ship and prove themselves once again after beating Troy and losing to LSU and Georgia Tech to start the season.

Of course, given the current situation, the outcome of Saturday's showdown with Syracuse (2-1) should give Portnoy and Clemson's supporters a better idea of where things might be headed this season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

What did you think of this story?

share