Dave Portnoy Calls Out Michigan State: 'Shame on You, Little Brother'

Updated Nov. 15, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET

Cover your eyes, Michigan State fans.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy didn't hold back in his "Big Noon Kickoff" rant on Saturday morning, calling out the Spartans for a "lack of integrity."

Earlier this week, Michigan State football was placed on three years of probation for violations that occurred during Mel Tucker's tenure as coach. The violations occurred due to the participation of three ineligible players. 

In return, the Spartans will vacate all 14 wins from the past three seasons.

"Little brother right down the road has been cheating the entire time," Portnoy said. "Mel Tucker. ‘Tuck is coming.’ No."

Portnoy took it one step further, calling out other Big Ten programs who have also had to vacate wins.

"When people look at the Big Ten with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State, what's the only school that hasn't had to vacate a win? The answer is Michigan, Portnoy quipped. "That is what being a Michigan man is all about."

This past August, the NCAA fined Michigan tens of millions of dollars and suspended coach Sherrone Moore as punishment for a sign-stealing scandal that has loomed over the program for nearly two years, including its national championship season in 2023.

Moore was suspended and did not coach in the Wolverines' wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska this season. He is also scheduled to miss next season's opener against Western Michigan.

Just last month, the University of Michigan and Moore withdrew their appeals in the NCAA infractions case that centered around the advanced scouting scandal.

Portnoy hammered home that, unlike other programs, Michigan hasn’t had to vacate any wins.

"Shame on everybody who is always trying to tear down the only school left in this conference with integrity," Portnoy said. "Shame on you, Michigan State. Shame on you, Little Brother."

