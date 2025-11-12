College Football
NCAA Puts Michigan State Football on 3 Years of Probation, Vacates 14 Wins
Nov. 12, 2025

The NCAA put Michigan State's football program on three years of probation and penalized the school $30,000 plus 1.5% of the team's budget after agreeing former staff members under coach Mel Tucker broke rules regarding recruiting inducements and benefits, communication and unofficial visit expenses.

Michigan State announced on Wednesday that it had reached a negotiated resolution with the NCAA.

Due to the participation of three ineligible players, wins from the 2022 through 2024 seasons were vacated and restrictions have been placed on recruiting for three years.

"Today’s announcement brings closure to an NCAA investigation resulting from violations committed by a previous staff," Michigan State University President Kevin M. Guskiewicz and athletic director J Batt said in a joint statement. "Michigan State pursued a negotiated resolution to minimize the penalties and limit the possible impact on our current football student-athletes and staff, who were not involved in the violations. With this matter behind us, we are able to move forward, focusing on the present and future of Spartan football."

Michigan State fired Tucker two-plus years ago, saying the coach failed to present adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause after having what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor.

Jonathan Smith was hired to replace him and is 8-13 overall and 2-13 in the Big Ten in two seasons.

The embattled coach will lead the Spartans on Saturday at home against Penn State and interim coach Terry Smith in a matchup of teams with 3-6 overall records and 0-6 marks in the conference.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

