College Football Dan Lanning staying with Oregon through 2030 after agreeing to extension Published Mar. 6, 2025 8:55 p.m. ET

The Dan Lanning era in Oregon will continue into the next decade.

The Ducks added two more years to their head coach's existing contract on Thursday, keeping him with the team through 2030. The deal is expected to become official when the Oregon board of trustees approves it on Friday.

The 38-year-old Lanning will now reportedly make an average of $11 million over the next six years, making him the fourth-highest paid coach in college football on a yearly basis. He's just above Texas' Steve Sarkisian ($10.8 million) and just behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($11.5). Kirby Smart ($13.2 million) is the highest-paid coach in the sport. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for three seasons under him at Georgia.

In his first three seasons as a head coach, Lanning led the Ducks to a trio of 10-plus-win seasons, including an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship victory in 2025. He has also built three top-10 recruiting classes and projects to have a fourth in 2026.

One thing Lanning doesn't have yet is success in the College Football Playoff. In 2024, he was unable to lift Oregon to a win in both its games against Washington, as the Ducks settled for the Fiesta Bowl. This past season, Oregon flopped in the quarterfinals, losing 41-21 to the eventual champion, Ohio State, in the Rose Bowl.

