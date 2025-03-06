Dan Lanning staying with Oregon through 2030 after agreeing to extension
The Dan Lanning era in Oregon will continue into the next decade.
The Ducks added two more years to their head coach's existing contract on Thursday, keeping him with the team through 2030. The deal is expected to become official when the Oregon board of trustees approves it on Friday.
The 38-year-old Lanning will now reportedly make an average of $11 million over the next six years, making him the fourth-highest paid coach in college football on a yearly basis. He's just above Texas' Steve Sarkisian ($10.8 million) and just behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($11.5). Kirby Smart ($13.2 million) is the highest-paid coach in the sport. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for three seasons under him at Georgia.
In his first three seasons as a head coach, Lanning led the Ducks to a trio of 10-plus-win seasons, including an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship victory in 2025. He has also built three top-10 recruiting classes and projects to have a fourth in 2026.
One thing Lanning doesn't have yet is success in the College Football Playoff. In 2024, he was unable to lift Oregon to a win in both its games against Washington, as the Ducks settled for the Fiesta Bowl. This past season, Oregon flopped in the quarterfinals, losing 41-21 to the eventual champion, Ohio State, in the Rose Bowl.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10
Who are the 10 biggest athletes in Texas?
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Three QBs in Nos. 51-101
-
Shedeur Sanders defends Will Howard's up-and-down NFL Combine performance
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Despite QB woes, Giants take Abdul Carter at No. 3
FOX Sports NFL Analyst, HOF coach Jimmy Johnson retiring from broadcasting
-
EA Sports announces 'College Football 26' video game is coming this year
2025 College football spring games: Schedule, dates, TV channels
2025 NFL Scouting Combine notes: Surprising discrepancy in Jalen Milroe's hand size
-
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10
Who are the 10 biggest athletes in Texas?
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Three QBs in Nos. 51-101
-
Shedeur Sanders defends Will Howard's up-and-down NFL Combine performance
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Despite QB woes, Giants take Abdul Carter at No. 3
FOX Sports NFL Analyst, HOF coach Jimmy Johnson retiring from broadcasting
-
EA Sports announces 'College Football 26' video game is coming this year
2025 College football spring games: Schedule, dates, TV channels
2025 NFL Scouting Combine notes: Surprising discrepancy in Jalen Milroe's hand size