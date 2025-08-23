College Football
Cup Snake in Full Swing for Farmageddon Rivalry Between Iowa State, Kansas State
College Football

Cup Snake in Full Swing for Farmageddon Rivalry Between Iowa State, Kansas State

Updated Aug. 23, 2025 3:31 p.m. ET

College football fans didn't waste any time building the first cup snake of the 2025 season, assembling a couple during a Week 0 tilt between Big 12 powerhouses No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin on Saturday.

Two giant cup snakes – one from both fan bases – were quickly seen growing in the crowd on each side of Ireland's Aviva Stadium during the first half of Saturday's highly anticipated matchup.

The cup snakes even made it up to the second level of the stadium with ease.

A cup snake (or beer snake) is a fan-led tradition of stacking empty plastic cups to create a "snake" that is passed through the stands and often spans several stadium rows – and sometimes decks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday's matchup between Iowa State and K-State, known as the Farmageddon rivalry, is the 109th consecutive meeting between these two programs dating back to 1917. The series predates the former Big Eight, which is now the Big 12, per ESPN.

This is the penultimate meeting between these two teams, as there will be no scheduled game between them in 2027 due to conference realignment.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 9-4 (5-4 in Big 12 play), while the Cyclones finished 11-3 (7-2). Neither team made the College Football Playoff last season, nor has either team qualified for the CFP since its inception in 2014.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Kansas State Wildcats
Iowa State Cyclones
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Notre Dame Drops New Logo With Leprechaun Carrying Football

Notre Dame Drops New Logo With Leprechaun Carrying Football

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes