Cup Snake in Full Swing for Farmageddon Rivalry Between Iowa State, Kansas State

College football fans didn't waste any time building the first cup snake of the 2025 season, assembling a couple during a Week 0 tilt between Big 12 powerhouses No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State in Dublin on Saturday.

Two giant cup snakes – one from both fan bases – were quickly seen growing in the crowd on each side of Ireland's Aviva Stadium during the first half of Saturday's highly anticipated matchup.

The cup snakes even made it up to the second level of the stadium with ease.

A cup snake (or beer snake) is a fan-led tradition of stacking empty plastic cups to create a "snake" that is passed through the stands and often spans several stadium rows – and sometimes decks.

Saturday's matchup between Iowa State and K-State, known as the Farmageddon rivalry, is the 109th consecutive meeting between these two programs dating back to 1917. The series predates the former Big Eight, which is now the Big 12, per ESPN.

This is the penultimate meeting between these two teams, as there will be no scheduled game between them in 2027 due to conference realignment.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 9-4 (5-4 in Big 12 play), while the Cyclones finished 11-3 (7-2). Neither team made the College Football Playoff last season, nor has either team qualified for the CFP since its inception in 2014.

