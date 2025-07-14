College Football Could Nick Saban Return to Coaching? What Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy Said Updated Jul. 14, 2025 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is it possible that the greatest coach in modern college football history could be returning to the sidelines?

During Monday's interview on the "Mac and Cube" show in Birmingham, Alabama, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy said he spoke to someone "in the know" who believes Nick Saban will return to coaching.

"A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around and just really, really admire, they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy said of his former coach. "He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."

Saban, 73, announced his retirement from coaching on January 10, 2024, after 17 seasons as the head coach at Alabama and 28 total years as a collegiate head coach with previous stops at Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99) and LSU (2000-04). He won seven national championships during his head coaching career — the most in college football history — six of which came during his time at Alabama.

Since announcing his retirement from coaching 18 months ago, Saban joined ESPN, working as a TV analyst for "College GameDay." In addition to appearing on ESPN's broadcast, Saban also had Alabama's field named after him last season and was elected to the College Hall of Fame as a member of the 2025 class.

So, could there be any truth to the idea that Saban could return to coaching?

"You want my personal opinion? I think he’s done," McElroy added later on during an ESPN appearance. "I’d be shocked [if he came back]. … There are people connected to the sports world that think he’s not done. Now, interpret that however you will. People that would be somewhat knowledgeable about something like this, yes."

When McElroy was asked about who his source was, he responded, "If it wasn't someone notable, I would never say a word."

If Saban were to come out of retirement, there would certainly be plenty of suitors. While the game of college football has changed drastically since Saban walked away, with changes to NIL and transfer regulations, as well as the recent House v. NCAA settlement, there is no denying the level of respect the legendary head coach holds, having established one of the greatest dynasties in college football history.

