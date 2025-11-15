Comeback, Chaos and a Cop Confrontation: Texas A&M-South Carolina Had Everything

Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and No. 3 Texas A&M delivered one of the wildest — and strangest — moments of the college football season.

The Gamecocks stunned the Aggies early, racing to an unexpected 30-3 halftime lead that left the fans at Kyle Field in disbelief. But Texas A&M mounted a furious rally in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points and completing a 31-30 comeback, which marked the largest comeback in program history.

As unbelievable as the on-field turnaround was, the oddest moment of the game came off it.

Cameras caught a state trooper in the tunnel bumping into South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor and appearing to confront him after the junior hauled in an 80-yard touchdown catch with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

The clip spread fast, drawing widespread scrutiny and even a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who questioned the altercation on social media.

Texas A&M Police later issued a statement on X, saying the officer involved had been relieved of his game-day assignment while the department reviews the incident.

A stunning collapse, a historic rally and a viral confrontation. South Carolina vs. Texas A&M had it all packed into one bizarre day in College Station.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !