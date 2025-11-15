College Football
Comeback, Chaos and a Cop Confrontation: Texas A&M-South Carolina Had Everything
College Football

Comeback, Chaos and a Cop Confrontation: Texas A&M-South Carolina Had Everything

Updated Nov. 15, 2025 4:47 p.m. ET

Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and No. 3 Texas A&M delivered one of the wildest — and strangest — moments of the college football season.

The Gamecocks stunned the Aggies early, racing to an unexpected 30-3 halftime lead that left the fans at Kyle Field in disbelief. But Texas A&M mounted a furious rally in the second half, scoring 28 unanswered points and completing a 31-30 comeback, which marked the largest comeback in program history.

As unbelievable as the on-field turnaround was, the oddest moment of the game came off it.

Cameras caught a state trooper in the tunnel bumping into South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor and appearing to confront him after the junior hauled in an 80-yard touchdown catch with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

The clip spread fast, drawing widespread scrutiny and even a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who questioned the altercation on social media.

Texas A&M Police later issued a statement on X, saying the officer involved had been relieved of his game-day assignment while the department reviews the incident.

A stunning collapse, a historic rally and a viral confrontation. South Carolina vs. Texas A&M had it all packed into one bizarre day in College Station.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
SEC
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes