Colorado's Deion Sanders wants Travis Hunter comparisons to stop

When you watch Travis Hunter play, it's hard not to be reminded of his coach at Colorado.

Hunter has shined in multiple facets of the game for Colorado this season, just like Deion Sanders did at Florida State and during his decorated NFL career. As Hunter continues his two-way dominance, though, Sanders doesn't want his star player to be compared to him. Instead, Sanders wants people to celebrate Hunter for what he's doing.

"It's not me against Travis," Sanders told reporters. "I had my turn, man. I'm not a doorknob anymore. You can't just turn me on and off like a light switch anymore. I don't do that. Travis is everything. He is 'it.' It's his turn now. I want him to have all the accolades, all the praise, all the love, all the attention and all the focus that he desires. I've had my turn."

Sanders' ability to play multiple sports at the professional level made him arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time. On the gridiron, Sanders dominated at Florida State in the 1980s, becoming a two-time unanimous All-American and a Jim Thorpe Award winner for his play as a defensive back. He also led the nation in punt return average in one season, recording three punt return touchdowns during his time at Florida State.

Sanders' dominance continued in the NFL, as he won a Defensive Player of the Year Award and earned eight All-Pro honors during the 1990s. Sanders also had an eight-year MLB career. In 1989, he became the only player to ever hit a homer in MLB and score a touchdown in the NFL in the same week. He also became the only player to play in a World Series and a Super Bowl.

Sanders, who's in his second season at Colorado and his fifth season as a college head coach, says he's embracing a mentor role with Hunter.

"I'm that old boxing coach in the corner that says, 'Left. Right. Left. Right. Hit him right here. Come on over to the corner. Let me tell you this,'" Sanders said. "That's who I am right now. I've had my turn. It's not me against him."

Hunter has been one of the best players in the FBS since he played his first game at Colorado in 2023, putting up top-end production while playing a high number of snaps on offense and defense. At wide receiver, the junior is third in the nation in receptions (46), eighth in receiving yards (561) and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (6). At cornerback, Hunter has two interceptions and a forced fumble. He has averaged 132 snaps per game through Colorado's first five games.

As Hunter has continued to excel on both sides of the ball, he's quickly become one of the favorites to win the Heisman. He holds the second-best odds (+300) to win the award, but FOX Sports lead analyst Joel Klatt actually has Hunter at No. 1 in his most recent Heisman ranking.

"Hunter's placement at No. 1 isn't just because he plays both sides of the ball," Klatt said on the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." "If his production goes down on both sides of the ball, he'll slip on my Heisman contender list. Right now, the production is there and he's arguably in the running to win the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver in the nation) and the Thorpe Award (best defensive back in the nation)."

With his play at Colorado this season, Hunter could be looking at more than just winning the Heisman Trophy. He's also a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. FOX Sports NFL draft expert Rob Rang called Hunter an "unprecedented NFL prospect" and had him going No. 1 overall in his most recent mock draft.

When Hunter jumps to the NFL, Sanders won't be the "old boxing coach" for him anymore, though. Sanders told Klatt on "Big Noon Conversations" over the offseason that he plans to remain at Colorado after Hunter and his sons (Shedeur and Shilo Sanders) likely head to the NFL.

"I lead my sons, I don't follow my sons," Sanders told Klatt. "My sons, Travis included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I'm not following them to the NFL. I'm gonna lead. I'm a daddy, not a baby daddy. I'm a real father. I paved the way for my babies; they're not paving the way for me.

"So I plan on being here and being dominant here, because they're establishing something that we're going to continue to build on for years to come."

