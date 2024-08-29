How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

College football is kicking into another gear this week with some big-time matchups. On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will host the North Dakota State Bison.

Colorado had the 82nd-ranked offense last season (363.6 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 453.3 yards allowed per game.

While Colorado ranked seventh-worst in the FBS in passing defense with 276.9 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked 16th-best in the FBS (294.7 passing yards per game).

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 10th-worst in the FBS last season (34.8 points allowed per game), the Buffaloes played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 60th in the FBS by averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes were a bottom-25 run offense last year, ranking worst with 68.9 rushing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 108th in the FBS (176.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

Despite having a bottom-25 defense on third down that ranked ninth-worst in the FBS last season (46.1% third-down conversion rate), Colorado put up better results on offense, ranking 64th in the FBS by putting up a 39.2% third-down conversion rate.