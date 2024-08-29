College Football
How to watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Aug. 29, 2024 9:50 a.m. ET
College football is kicking into another gear this week with some big-time matchups. On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will host the North Dakota State Bison.
How to Watch Colorado vs. North Dakota State
- When: Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Live Box Score: FOX Sports
Colorado's 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. North Dakota State
|-
|9/7/2024
|at Nebraska
|-
|9/14/2024
|at Colorado State
|-
|9/21/2024
|vs. Baylor
|-
|9/28/2024
|at UCF
|-
|10/12/2024
|vs. Kansas State
|-
|10/19/2024
|at Arizona
|-
|10/26/2024
|vs. Cincinnati
|-
|11/9/2024
|at Texas Tech
|-
|11/16/2024
|vs. Utah
|-
|11/23/2024
|at Kansas
|-
|11/29/2024
|vs. Oklahoma State
|-
Colorado 2023 Stats & Insights
- Colorado had the 82nd-ranked offense last season (363.6 yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 453.3 yards allowed per game.
- While Colorado ranked seventh-worst in the FBS in passing defense with 276.9 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as it ranked 16th-best in the FBS (294.7 passing yards per game).
- Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 10th-worst in the FBS last season (34.8 points allowed per game), the Buffaloes played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 60th in the FBS by averaging 28.2 points per game.
- The Buffaloes were a bottom-25 run offense last year, ranking worst with 68.9 rushing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 108th in the FBS (176.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Despite having a bottom-25 defense on third down that ranked ninth-worst in the FBS last season (46.1% third-down conversion rate), Colorado put up better results on offense, ranking 64th in the FBS by putting up a 39.2% third-down conversion rate.
- The Buffaloes forced 20 total turnovers (38th in the FBS) last season and turned it over 11 times (10th in the FBS) for a turnover margin of +9, the 11th-best in college football.
North Dakota State's 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|at Colorado
|-
|9/7/2024
|vs. Tennessee State
|-
|9/14/2024
|at East Tennessee State
|-
|9/21/2024
|vs. Towson
|-
|9/28/2024
|at Illinois State
|-
|10/5/2024
|vs. North Dakota
|-
|10/12/2024
|at Southern Illinois
|-
|10/19/2024
|vs. South Dakota State
|-
|10/26/2024
|at Murray State
|-
|11/2/2024
|vs. Northern Iowa
|-
|11/16/2024
|vs. Missouri State
|-
|11/23/2024
|at South Dakota
|-
North Dakota State 2023 Stats & Insights
- North Dakota State excelled on both sides of the ball last season in the FCS, ranking ninth-best in total offense (435.9 yards per game) and seventh-best in total defense (302.4 yards allowed per game).
- North Dakota State sported the 70th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (198.5 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with only 185.7 passing yards allowed per game.
- The Bison excelled on both sides of the ball last season, ranking third-best in scoring offense (38.1 points per game) and 17th-best in scoring defense (19.9 points allowed per game).
- The Bison fired on all cylinders in the running game last season, as they ranked fourth-best in rushing offense (237.5 rushing yards per game) and 22nd-best in rushing defense (116.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- North Dakota State was a handful for opposing teams on third down last season, as it ranked top-25 in both third-down offense (11th-best with a 45.5% third-down conversion rate) and third-down defense (13th-best with a 33.3% third-down conversion rate allowed).
- The Bison forced nine total turnovers (second in the FCS) last season and turned it over two times (35th in the FCS) for a turnover margin of +7, the best in college football.
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
