College Football Colorado social media causes stir with bizarrely edited video of Shedeur Sanders TD throw Published Aug. 7, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes posted a video on Tuesday of quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in practice, with a simple caption: "Darts only."

The reception to the video was anything but simple.

The video featured two different shots of Sanders' touchdown pass that made it seem like they were from two different plays meshed into one. In other words, one could conclude that it was an incomplete pass by Sanders, which Colorado's social media team spliced with a different throw to make it look like a completion. And the vast majority of the thousands that interacted with the clip on X, where it has 8.9 million views and counting, seemed to believe just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the responses to the clip accused Colorado's social media team of editing it to make Shedeur, the team's star quarterback and head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' youngest son, look more impressive. Even other schools had a field day with the video on X, as a BYU content team member and Arkansas' football account, among others, trolled Colorado with their own version of the "Darts only" video.

Eventually, the accusations got to the point where Colorado chose to post both full angles of the play side-by-side on Wednesday to prove that it was indeed a completion.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 4-8 season (1-8 in Pac-12 play) with the school now having rejoined a revised Big 12 conference.

Last season, his first in a Power 5 program, Sanders totaled 3,230 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 151.7 passer rating, while completing 69.3% of his passes. Sanders has the second-best odds (+500) to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is first (+300).

Meanwhile, Wester came to Colorado after spending the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic. Wester is coming off a 2023 campaign where he totaled 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns, which were all career highs or tied for such. He's one of several players with Florida ties to transfer to play for Coach Prime, a native of the Sunshine State himself, since the Pro Football Hall of Famer took the Colorado job in late 2022.

Colorado begins the 2024 college football season at home against North Dakota State on Aug. 29. Its first Big 12 game comes at home against Baylor on Sept. 21.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders

share