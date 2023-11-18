Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders leaves with apparent injury against Washington State
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders leaves with apparent injury against Washington State

Published Nov. 18, 2023 1:00 a.m. ET

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left Friday night's game against Washington State in the second quarter after taking a big hit on a botched snap.

The youngest son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was slow to get up and walked off the field on his own before being taken to the locker room. Sanders had left the game for one series in the first quarter after a big hit from Washington State's Ron Stone Jr. that forced a fumble. Brennan Jackson recovered and returned it for a touchdown.

Sanders was 6 of 10 passing for 86 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter, and was sacked four times before leaving the game. He was replaced by Ryan Staub.

Colorado and "Coach Prime" were the darlings of college football after a 3-0 start, but the team had lost six of seven entering the game against the Cougars.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

