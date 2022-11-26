College Football Colorado offers Deion Sanders its head coaching job 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is Prime Time headed to Mountain Time?

Colorado has offered its head coaching job to Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported. The former NFL star has some interest in the Buffaloes job, Feldman added.

Will Deion Sanders be the next head coach at Colorado? FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head coaching position.

Sanders has guided the Tigers to an 11-0 mark this season, including 8-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The 55-year-old coach has a 26-5 record over three seasons. Previously, he served as the head coach at a pair of Texas high schools and the offensive coordinator at a third.

Known by his nickname "Prime Time," he first burst onto the national scene with a stellar college career as a two-time All-American cornerback at Florida State, and then in the NFL with Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington and Baltimore. Sanders, who also played nine years in the Major Leagues, was a six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and won two Super Bowls.

Colorado is suffering through a brutal season at 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell as coach on Oct. 2 following an 0-5 start. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has been serving as interim coach.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more