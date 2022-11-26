College Football
Colorado offers Deion Sanders its head coaching job
College Football

Colorado offers Deion Sanders its head coaching job

46 mins ago

Is Prime Time headed to Mountain Time?

Colorado has offered its head coaching job to Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported. The former NFL star has some interest in the Buffaloes job, Feldman added.

Will Deion Sanders be the next head coach at Colorado?

Will Deion Sanders be the next head coach at Colorado?
FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reports that Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head coaching position.

Sanders has guided the Tigers to an 11-0 mark this season, including 8-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The 55-year-old coach has a 26-5 record over three seasons. Previously, he served as the head coach at a pair of Texas high schools and the offensive coordinator at a third. 

Known by his nickname "Prime Time," he first burst onto the national scene with a stellar college career as a two-time All-American cornerback at Florida State, and then in the NFL with Atlanta, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington and Baltimore. Sanders, who also played nine years in the Major Leagues, was a six-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and won two Super Bowls.

Colorado is suffering through a brutal season at 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell as coach on Oct. 2 following an 0-5 start. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford has been serving as interim coach.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Michigan-Ohio State highlights: McCarthy, Edwards lead Wolverines to win
College Football

Michigan-Ohio State highlights: McCarthy, Edwards lead Wolverines to win

15 mins ago
Big Ten power shift: Michigan routs Ohio State in The Game, 45-23
College Football

Big Ten power shift: Michigan routs Ohio State in The Game, 45-23

18 mins ago
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Highlights from Live Tailgate Party
College Football

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Highlights from Live Tailgate Party

23 mins ago
College football odds Week 13: Top 25 lines, results
College Football

College football odds Week 13: Top 25 lines, results

2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin reportedly agrees to new deal to stay at Ole Miss
College Football

Lane Kiffin reportedly agrees to new deal to stay at Ole Miss

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes