College Football
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 8

3 hours ago

Week 8 of the college football season is just as juicy as its predecessors, highlighted by the return of the Big Ten.

Check out the top moments from the biggest Saturday of college football we've seen so far this season. (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

Tap dance TD

This touchdown grab from Jaxon Smith-Njigba was so good that it fooled both the refs and the announcers.

It runs in the family

Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey – the little brother of Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffery's – took it 47 yards to set up a first and goal.

Nebraska wastes no time

All it took was four plays for the Cornhuskers to march 75 yards down the field and punch it in.

Running back Adrian Martinez took it from 10 yards out for the first touchdown of the season.

Brooks gets one in the books

K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks took the return 55 yards for a touchdown against Kansas.

Brooks can't stop, won't stop

Brooks returned another punt for a score, this time, a 52-yarder.

K-State's offense through one half: 150 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Phillip Brooks: three punt returns, 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields finds the end zone

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields dropped it in the bucket for his first passing touchdown of the season.

Etienne just needs is a sliver of space

Clemson's Travis Etienne exploded for a ridiculous 25-yard run, hitting the hole, spinning out of traffic and locating pay dirt.

Reed reads the defense

On 4th and 1, MSU's Rocky Lombardi tossed it to receiver Jayden Reed, who hit the juke step and took it down the sideline for a 50-yard score.

Seth Williams is a bad man

Auburn receiver Seth Williams showed off his hops with a hurdle over an Ole Miss defender for a gain of 21 yards.

The classic one-handed catch

NC State's Emeka Emezie wowed with this one-hander.

Just-in time

The Wildcats' Justin Gardner snagged the pick-six, easily walking it in for a score.

K-State now has 121 non-offensive touchdowns since 1999, good for an NCAA record.

Lawrence tosses his first pick-six

There's no doubt Syracuse freshman Garrett Williams will remember his first career interception, considering it came against Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence.

Rex Culpepper has a cannon

The Orange are putting up a fight, as 'Cuse quarterback Rex Culpepper tossed a dime to Nykeim Johnson for their longest play of the season, good for an 83-yard score.

It also marked the longest play that Clemson has allowed since 2013 (94-yard pass from Jameis Winston).

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays!

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

Buckeyes Dominate in Debut

Buckeyes Dominate in Debut
Justin Fields and Ohio State found their footing in the second half en route to a demolition of Nebraska on Saturday.
37 mins ago
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff Previews Big Ten

Big Noon Kickoff Previews Big Ten
Saturday is all about the Big Ten, and the Big Noon Kickoff crew made its way down to Columbus, Ohio for all the action.
4 hours ago
College Football

Rolling Over the Defense

Rolling Over the Defense
After a dominant performance in a win over Georgia, Reggie Bush named Alabama's DeVonta Smith his 'Playmaker of the Week.'
1 day ago
College Football

What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins

What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins
Here comes the Big Ten, featuring a top 25 matchup and the return of Justin Fields in its debut weekend.
1 day ago
College Football

Big Ten's return highlights Super 6 slate

Big Ten's return highlights Super 6 slate
The Big Ten is back! Half of the games in this week's Super 6 come from the conference, including Nebraska visiting Columbus.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks