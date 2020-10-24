College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 8 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the college football season is just as juicy as its predecessors, highlighted by the return of the Big Ten.

Check out the top moments from the biggest Saturday of college football we've seen so far this season. (All odds provided by FOX Bet.)

Tap dance TD

This touchdown grab from Jaxon Smith-Njigba was so good that it fooled both the refs and the announcers.

It runs in the family

Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey – the little brother of Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffery's – took it 47 yards to set up a first and goal.

Nebraska wastes no time

All it took was four plays for the Cornhuskers to march 75 yards down the field and punch it in.

Running back Adrian Martinez took it from 10 yards out for the first touchdown of the season.

Brooks gets one in the books

K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks took the return 55 yards for a touchdown against Kansas.

Brooks can't stop, won't stop

Brooks returned another punt for a score, this time, a 52-yarder.

K-State's offense through one half: 150 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Phillip Brooks: three punt returns, 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields finds the end zone

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields dropped it in the bucket for his first passing touchdown of the season.

Etienne just needs is a sliver of space

Clemson's Travis Etienne exploded for a ridiculous 25-yard run, hitting the hole, spinning out of traffic and locating pay dirt.

Reed reads the defense

On 4th and 1, MSU's Rocky Lombardi tossed it to receiver Jayden Reed, who hit the juke step and took it down the sideline for a 50-yard score.

Seth Williams is a bad man

Auburn receiver Seth Williams showed off his hops with a hurdle over an Ole Miss defender for a gain of 21 yards.

The classic one-handed catch

NC State's Emeka Emezie wowed with this one-hander.

Just-in time

The Wildcats' Justin Gardner snagged the pick-six, easily walking it in for a score.

K-State now has 121 non-offensive touchdowns since 1999, good for an NCAA record.

Lawrence tosses his first pick-six

There's no doubt Syracuse freshman Garrett Williams will remember his first career interception, considering it came against Clemson superstar Trevor Lawrence.

Rex Culpepper has a cannon

The Orange are putting up a fight, as 'Cuse quarterback Rex Culpepper tossed a dime to Nykeim Johnson for their longest play of the season, good for an 83-yard score.

It also marked the longest play that Clemson has allowed since 2013 (94-yard pass from Jameis Winston).

Keep checking back throughout the day for more top plays!

