College Football's Top Plays: Week 15

It's the Saturday we've all been dreaming about!

Check out all the top moments from Championship Saturday.

Interception of the year

Northwestern's Brandon Joseph snatched his eighth interception of the season with one hand.

The Buckeyes return the favor

Ohio State's Justin Hiliard gave Northwestern a taste of their own medicine, picking off Peyton Ramsey in the end zone.

But wait, don't blink.

Northwestern's defense is for real

With Justin Fields and Ohio State knocking on the door, Cameron Mitchell put a stop to a touchdown.

Pinpoint accuracy

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler tossed a strike into triple coverage.

Refs make plays, too

On Championship Saturday, a little flair is required.

Sermon with the jets

Trey Sermon escaped the tackle with a burst of speed for a huge 65-yard gain.

Toe-tap perfection

Ohio State's Julian Fleming barely stayed in bounds on the sideline for the reception.

Sermon goes up

OSU's Trey Sermon went up and over on this run.

Marvin Mims is a bad man

Mims set the Oklahoma freshman record for receiving touchdowns in a season with this beauty (8).

