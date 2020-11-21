College Football College Football's Top Plays: Week 12 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In a battle of the undefeateds, Ohio State and Indiana took fans for a wild ride early, and there's still plenty of football left to enjoy on the Saturday slate.

Check out the top moments from Week 12 of the college football season.

Trading possessions

It was a back-and-fourth battle from start to finish, as Ohio State came out on top,

And one play perfectly encapsulates this game, when Buckeyes' Justin Fields threw his third interception of the day, but he was saved by his teammate Thayer Munford, who punched it out from Indiana's Jamar Johnson for the recovery.

It was an uncharcteristically sloppy performance from OSU quarterback Justin Fields, as he tossed three interceptions after only throwing three last season.

But the Buckeyes rushing attack was in full-form, as Master Teague showed off his speed to the tune of 169 yards and two touchdowns including this 41-yard scamper down the sideline for the go-ahead touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. had himself a day, throwing for 491 yards and five touchdowns with an interception. Penix found Fryfogle for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

But that interception proved deadly, as OSU's Sean Wade picked up his first career pick-six, stopping Indiana's momentum with a 36-yard house call.

Then, there was hope, as Indiana's defense delieverd a blow of their own, stopping Ohio State on fourth-and-1.

But it proved too much to overcome, as the Buckeyes served the Hoosiers their first loss of the season.

Illinois defense dominates

Just seconds into the game, the Fighting Illini recovered the fumble, and then cashed in with a touchdown a few plays later.

The defense continued to roll, finishing with three interceptions and five total takeaways in a 41-23 win.

Illinois won in Lincoln for the first time since Red Grange galloped to victory 96 years ago.

Jefferson makes house calls

Oregon State Jermar Jefferson opened the game up with a 75-yard skip to the end zone.

Social distancing defense

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks hit a wide-open Treylon Burks for the 65-yard strike.

What a catch

Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner tossed it to Jonathan Adams Jr., who somehow held on for a 13-yard touchdown.

Justin Fields is a grown man

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields does it all, and on this play, he broke a few tackles before going down at the one-yard line.

Trask from up top

Florida's Kyle Trask unloaded and Treyvon Grimes snagged it in the end zone for this touchdown.

Trask is the first player in SEC history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns in a team’s first seven games.

Grayson McCall can ball

Costal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall took it into his own hands for this 62-yard touchdown run.

And this play was critical in Costal Carolina's comeback victory to remain undefeated.

Gettin' tricky wit' it

Illinois punter Blake Hayes hesitated a bit following the fake, but ran it for the first down.

Proctor packs heat

Ohio State's Josh Proctor delivered a vicious blow that had his teammates hyped.

Now that some games are coming to a close, check out some final scores.

