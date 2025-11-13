College Football Week 12 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

The college football regular season is winding down, but there are still more than a handful of pivotal matchups left on the schedule.

Several of those games are on the upcoming Week 12 slate, and a few of the contests could help decide if certain premier squads make it into the College Football Playoff.

Let's take a look at the best games to watch this weekend, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 13.

(All times ET)

No. 18 Michigan @ Northwestern (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -10.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -425 favorite to win; Northwestern +330 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 7-2 Wolverines have won three straight since losing to USC. Northwestern, at 5-4, comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak. While Michigan has the better outright record, Northwestern does have a big win over Penn State and was able to keep it close for one half in its 38-17 loss to USC.

No. 9 Notre Dame @ No. 22 Pittsburgh (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -12.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -485 favorite to win; Pittsburgh +370 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Notre Dame dropped its first two games of the season but is now on a seven-game winning streak since those early losses. The Irish's offense and defense both rank top 20 in the country. Pitt comes into this game on a four-game winning streak, including a 35-20 win over Stanford in Week 10 before its bye in Week 11. When it comes the big 12.5-point spread, bettors might want to note that Notre Dame is 4-5 against the spread (ATS) and Pitt is 7-2 in that spot.

No. 11 Oklahoma @ No. 4 Alabama (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -6 (Alabama favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Oklahoma covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -225 favorite to win; Oklahoma +185 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: As noted by Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Bama head coach Kalen DeBoer is 16-4 straight up (SU) in games decided by seven points or fewer as a Power 4 head coach. Another note to consider is that, as a Power 4 head coach, DeBoer is 17-2 SU against ranked teams. Perhaps the Sooners' seventh-ranked defense can stop the Tide from rolling at Bryant-Denny.

No. 21 Iowa @ No. 17 USC (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: USC -7 (USC favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: USC -245 favorite to win; Iowa +200 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: USC is fighting for its playoff life, as the Trojans' odds to make the CFP are +340. Iowa's playoff hopes are effectively over and currently, the Hawkeyes are off that board. However, Iowa could play spoiler in L.A., as the Hawkeyes boast the sport's fourth-ranked defense. The Trojans, though, have the sport's second-best offense.

No. 10 Texas @ No. 5 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -6.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -238 favorite to win; Texas +195 underdog to win

Total Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Georgia and Texas faced off twice in 2024, once in the regular season and again in the SEC Championship Game. The Dawgs won both matchups by scores of 30-15 and 22-19 (OT). Georgia is 8-1 on the season, with its only loss coming to Alabama; the Longhorns are 7-2, with losses to Ohio State and Florida. Kirby Smart & Co. are 4-5 ATS this year, while Burnt Orange comes into this contest 2-6-1 in that spot.