Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 12 Edition

Now that the College Football Playoff committee will be revealing their rankings each week, the stakes seem much higher. And that's because they are.

Speaking of high stakes, how about Indiana surviving a huge scare and coming out unscathed at Penn State?

I'm looking forward to some more exciting matchups this week as the playoff picture continues to take shape. But first, let's take a look at my college football top 10 rankings ahead of Week 12.

1. Ohio State

Title odds: +200

There's not much to say about the Buckeyes, other than that this is status quo from the best team in the country. Ryan Day's squad has two more dress rehearsals before taking on Michigan at the Big House.

2. Texas A&M

Title odds: +750

The Aggies left no doubt in Missouri on Saturday in what was a complete domination. It looks like the A&M will take an 11-0 record to Austin on Thanksgiving weekend.

3. Indiana

Title odds: +500

Conference road games are hard. What A&M and Ohio State did this weekend was the exception, not the rule. All that matters for IU is that the Hoosiers — who looked in control until they suddenly weren’t — had a drive and catch for the ages to keep their undefeated mark intact. Indiana should find things much easier this week in Bloomington vs Wisconsin.

4. Alabama

Title odds: +700

The Tied's defense led the way against a punchless LSU offense, but I keep getting this strange feeling that Kalen DeBoer's bunch could be in trouble against either Oklahoma or Auburn. Seemingly, everything has gone their way since the opening week loss in Tallahassee, and eventually every key play will stop going their way, right?

5. Georgia

Title odds: +1100

Mississippi State was no match for the Dawgs, who posted season highs in rush yards, total yards and yards per play— along with their fourth, 40-point game of the year. Now, two top-15 opponents face off this week in Athens, when Texas looks to keep its late-season resurgence going and reverse the result from two meetings a year ago.

6. Oregon

Title odds: +1200

That game in Iowa City went pretty much how everyone expected— low-scoring, ugly, bad weather, along with a dramatic finish and strange final score. Give the short-handed Ducks a ton of credit for getting out of Kinnick with a win. That was an unreal throw and catch by Dante Moore and Malik Benson on the final drive to set up the winning field goal. Oregon has a short week, but then gets a couple days of extra rest before SC comes to town.

7. Texas Tech

Title odds: +1800

Tech's defense just dominated the game. Give the Cougars some credit as well for hanging in as long as they did. The Red Raiders are the best team in the Big 12 and it's not particularly close.

8. Ole Miss

Title odds: +1800

The CFP-bound Rebs game against the Gators is looking far more manageable now, since it looks like the dam may have finally burst for Florida. How many stories will be written this week about whether Lane Kiffin is coaching against his future team Saturday?

9. Texas

Title odds: +3000

Texas has a massive test in Athens this week. A win opens up CFP paths and a close loss likely doesn't crush hopes either, since the Longhorns will get a shot at undefeated A&M the final week of the regular season.

10. Oklahoma

Title odds: +6000

I have OU ahead of Notre Dame, which is in the AP and Coaches Top 10. As I said last week, the Irish have gone from underrated to probably overrated. The Sooners have better wins, a better strength of schedule and their records are identical. Oklahoma embarrassed Bama last year in a game that likely kept it from the CFP, so you know the Tide will be out for revenge.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .