College Football College Football Playoff picture: Scores, scenarios and predictions Updated Dec. 8, 2024 1:05 a.m. ET

Conference championship weekend is complete as the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff picture continues to take shape.

Boise State secured its spot in the CFP Friday night with a gutsy 21-7 win over UNLV behind a dominant performance from running back Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos were listed as the No. 4 seed in this past week's CFP rankings and hope to maintain that spot ahead of Sunday's CFP reveal.

The action continued Saturday as Arizona State cruised to an impressive 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sun Devils also earned their first-ever bid in the CFP.

Georgia followed that up with a memorable 22-19 victory over Texas in the SEC Championship Game, delivering a major shakeup to the CFP picture. With the win, Kirby Smart's team secured a spot in the 12-team CFP and a first-round bye.

In the nightcap, Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon Ducks held off a Penn State rally and kept their perfect season alive with a 45-37 victory over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Ducks improved to 13-0 and will secure the top seed in this year's College Football Playoff.

Moments after Oregon's Big Ten title win, Clemson punched its ticket to the 12-team CFP with a thrilling 34-31 win over SMU in the ACC Championship Game. Nolan Hauser kicked a game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired to give the Tigers their ninth ACC title.

Here is a look at the updated scores:

Mountain West Championship: Boise State 21, UNLV 7

Big 12 Championship: Arizona State 45, Iowa State 19

SEC Championship: Georgia 22, Texas 19 (OT)

Big Ten Championship: Oregon 45, Penn State 37

ACC Championship: Clemson 34, SMU 31

Here is a look at updated CFP scenarios and projections:

No. 1 seed: Oregon (Big Ten champion)

No. 2 seed: Georgia (SEC champion)

No. 3 seed: Arizona State (Big 12 champion)

No. 4 seed: Clemson (ACC champion)

No. 5 seed: Notre Dame (11-1 overall)

No. 6 seed: Penn State (lost to Oregon in Big Ten title game)

No. 7 seed: Indiana (11-1 overall)

No. 8 seed: Texas (lost to Georgia in SEC title game)

No. 9 seed: Ohio State (10-2 overall)

No. 10 seed: Tennessee (10-2 overall)

No. 11 seed: Boise State (MWC champion)

No. 12 seed: Alabama (9-3 overall)

