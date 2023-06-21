College Football
CFP executive director Bill Hancock to retire in February 2025
CFP executive director Bill Hancock to retire in February 2025

Updated Jun. 21, 2023 5:19 p.m. ET

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock will retire in February 2025 at the end of his contract.

Hancock, 72, announced his plans Wednesday. His departure comes as the playoff prepares for its expansion to a 12-team format in the 2024 season.

Hancock took over as executive director in 2012 as the CFP's only employee at the time. He was charged with finalizing a media-rights agreement, negotiating agreements with bowl games and host cities, building a staff and forming a selection committee.

The first four-team playoff launched at the end of the 2014 season, ending with Ohio State beating Oregon for the national championship.

Hancock said the plan was for him to notify the CFP's Board of Managers a year in advance of his planned departure to allow for a smooth transition as the playoff expands.

In addition to being the CFP’s first executive director, he worked as the first full-time director of the NCAA Final Four for men’s basketball and the first administrator of the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) — which was replaced by the CFP.

"My time at the CFP has been a dream come true," Hancock said in a statement. "I cherish what I do and the folks I get to work with. And I do love college football. Now I will run through the tape, as the track coaches say, and then I will enjoy whatever next steps are waiting for Nicki and me."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

