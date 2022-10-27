College Football
College football odds Week 9: How to bet TCU-West Virginia
College football odds Week 9: How to bet TCU-West Virginia

TCU is having a storybook season. The Horned Frogs are currently ranked No. 7 in the nation. They visit the 3-4 West Virginia Mountaineers for a Week 9 showdown as they try to keep their winning streak alive.

TCU's balanced, high-powered offensive attack could cause problems for West Virginia, a team that gives up 33.7 points per game. Speaking of problems, the Mountaineers are coming off their worst loss of the season, a 38-point loss to Texas Tech.

Does West Virginia have what it takes to upset the ascending Horned Frogs?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between TCU and West Virginia, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia (Noon ET Saturday, ESPN) 

Point spread: TCU -7.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: TCU -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); West Virginia +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 69 points scored by both teams combined 

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

TCU is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) and 7-0 straight up (SU), while West Virginia is 4-3 ATS and 3-4 SU this season. 

The Horned Frogs are 5-1 SU in their last six games against Big 12 opponents and are 6-12-1 ATS and 7-12 SU as a road favorite since 2018. 

The Mountaineers are 4-5-1 ATS and 2-8 SU as six- to nine-point underdogs under Neal Brown and 11-3 SU in home games since 2020. 

