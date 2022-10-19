College Football
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State

2 hours ago

The 4-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the 5-1 Penn State Nittany Lions

The Gophers started the year 4-0 but have fallen short in their last two games to Purdue and Illinois. In both of those losses, the offense struggled mightily, scoring a combined 24 points. That isn't going to cut it and this week won't be any easier.

The Nittany Lions started 5-0, then lost in Week 7 to the Michigan Wolverines. Penn State hung around for the first half, but the Wolverines' rush attack took over in the second. After a brutal matchup last week, Penn State is looking to get back on track this weekend in Happy Valley.

Here's everything you need to know about Minnesota-Penn State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick from Jason McIntyre.

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -4 (Penn State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.71 total); Minnesota +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN
16
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Remember when the Gophers were a great story? Just two weeks ago they were 4-0 after a beatdown of Michigan State in East Lansing. 

Since then, the offense has been anemic in losses to Purdue and Illinois, and now QB Tanner Morgan is hurt. After throwing three picks against Purdue, he took a shot to the head against Illinois and left early. If Morgan is a go, the Gophers are worth a flyer. 

This is a bad sandwich spot for Penn State, which had a massive game last week against Michigan, and next week they host Ohio State, which will invite Halloween weekend chaos in Beaver Stadium. 

Pick: Minnesota (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Mississippi State-Alabama
College Football

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Mississippi State-Alabama

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines

5 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 8 College Football Pick 6 contest
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 8 College Football Pick 6 contest

6 hours ago
How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders
College Football

How UCLA and Oregon built themselves into Pac-12 contenders

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes