College football odds Week 8: How to bet Minnesota-Penn State

The 4-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling to Happy Valley this Saturday to take on the 5-1 Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Gophers started the year 4-0 but have fallen short in their last two games to Purdue and Illinois. In both of those losses, the offense struggled mightily, scoring a combined 24 points. That isn't going to cut it and this week won't be any easier.

The Nittany Lions started 5-0, then lost in Week 7 to the Michigan Wolverines. Penn State hung around for the first half, but the Wolverines' rush attack took over in the second. After a brutal matchup last week, Penn State is looking to get back on track this weekend in Happy Valley.

Here's everything you need to know about Minnesota-Penn State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick from Jason McIntyre.

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -4 (Penn State favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.71 total); Minnesota +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Remember when the Gophers were a great story? Just two weeks ago they were 4-0 after a beatdown of Michigan State in East Lansing.

Since then, the offense has been anemic in losses to Purdue and Illinois, and now QB Tanner Morgan is hurt. After throwing three picks against Purdue, he took a shot to the head against Illinois and left early. If Morgan is a go, the Gophers are worth a flyer.

This is a bad sandwich spot for Penn State, which had a massive game last week against Michigan, and next week they host Ohio State, which will invite Halloween weekend chaos in Beaver Stadium.

Pick: Minnesota (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

