College Football
College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse

1 hour ago

The No. 18 Syracuse Orange (2-0 in ACC Atlantic Division, 5-0 overall) are coming off a bye as they play host to No. 15 North Carolina State (1-1, 5-1) in a key ACC battle on Saturday.

The Wolfpack have dominated the series 13-2, winning the past three contests and seven of the past eight. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the North Carolina State-Syracuse game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: All you need to know for Big Noon Kickoff

No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)
Moneyline: Syracuse -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); North Carolina State +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST
18
Syracuse Orange
SYR

CJ Stroud, Ohio State Buckeyes top Joel Klatt's top 10 CFB teams entering Week 7 | THE HERD

CJ Stroud, Ohio State Buckeyes top Joel Klatt's top 10 CFB teams entering Week 7 | THE HERD
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to dive into his ranking of the top 10 teams in college football.

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Wolfpack are 2-4 against the spread (ATS) this season

The Wolfpack are 4-5 ATS and 7-2 straight up (SU) under coach Dave Doeren against the Orange

The Wolfpack have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) six times in their past nine games

The Orange are 4-1 ATS this season

The Orange are 27-24-1 ATS and 17-35 SU against ACC opponents under Dino Babers

The Orange have hit the Under in the O/U six times in their past nine games

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State

3 hours ago
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Alabama-Tennessee, pick
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Alabama-Tennessee, pick

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes