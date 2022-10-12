College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 18 Syracuse Orange (2-0 in ACC Atlantic Division, 5-0 overall) are coming off a bye as they play host to No. 15 North Carolina State (1-1, 5-1) in a key ACC battle on Saturday.

The Wolfpack have dominated the series 13-2, winning the past three contests and seven of the past eight.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the North Carolina State-Syracuse game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Syracuse -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); North Carolina State +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Wolfpack are 2-4 against the spread (ATS) this season

The Wolfpack are 4-5 ATS and 7-2 straight up (SU) under coach Dave Doeren against the Orange

The Wolfpack have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) six times in their past nine games

The Orange are 4-1 ATS this season

The Orange are 27-24-1 ATS and 17-35 SU against ACC opponents under Dino Babers

The Orange have hit the Under in the O/U six times in their past nine games

