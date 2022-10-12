College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Minnesota-Illinois 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a college football Week 7 showdown between Big Ten teams.

The 4-1 Gophers' one blemish was a 20-10 loss to Purdue in Week 5. The Fighting Illini also have one loss on their résumé. The fell 23-20 to Indiana in Week 2.

So which Big Ten team comes out on top in Week 7?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Minnesota and Illinois from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -6.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Illinois +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

All eyes are on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito.

It’s impossible to know this early in the week if the former Syracuse gunslinger will return to action this Saturday, but I know the Fighting Illini can certainly use his services against a stingy Minnesota defense.

Brett Bielema has built what he always builds: a strong running attack behind powerful offensive linemen that wear down opponents. It helps that Chase Brown is a special back, too. I like Illinois quite a bit in the home underdog role and will be paying very close attention to DeVito’s status.

If DeVito trends upward, the Illini are definitely worth a play.

PICK: Illinois (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

