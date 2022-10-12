College Football
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Minnesota-Illinois
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Minnesota-Illinois

6 hours ago

The Minnesota Golden Gophers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a college football Week 7 showdown between Big Ten teams.

The 4-1 Gophers' one blemish was a 20-10 loss to Purdue in Week 5. The Fighting Illini also have one loss on their résumé. The fell 23-20 to Indiana in Week 2.

So which Big Ten team comes out on top in Week 7?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Minnesota and Illinois from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois (12 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Minnesota -6.5 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Minnesota -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Illinois +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN
24
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

All eyes are on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito.

It’s impossible to know this early in the week if the former Syracuse gunslinger will return to action this Saturday, but I know the Fighting Illini can certainly use his services against a stingy Minnesota defense.

Brett Bielema has built what he always builds: a strong running attack behind powerful offensive linemen that wear down opponents. It helps that Chase Brown is a special back, too. I like Illinois quite a bit in the home underdog role and will be paying very close attention to DeVito’s status.

If DeVito trends upward, the Illini are definitely worth a play.

PICK:  Illinois (+6.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 7: Top 25 early lines

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet North Carolina State-Syracuse

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State

3 hours ago
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan
College Football

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia
College Football

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes