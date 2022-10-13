College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet Iowa State-Texas 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A Big 12 matchup in Week 7 features the Iowa State Cyclones visiting the Texas Longhorns.

The Cyclones started the year 3-0 and have dropped three-straight games to move to 3-3 on the year. The Cyclones' three losses have all been within a touchdown. Their young offense has been a liability this year and put up a combined 20 points against Kansas and Kansas State in Weeks 5 and 6.

On the other hand, the Longhorns have been an offensive juggernaut. They rank 29th in the country in scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game. After a dominant 49-0 win against Oklahoma in Week 6, it will be interesting to see how they play this next matchup after an emotional win against their big rival.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa State and Texas from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Texas -16.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -909 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Iowa State +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

An opportunity to fade the Texas Longhorns after an emotional win over Oklahoma? Yes please.

Texas did not only beat their hated rival last weekend, they embarrassed Oklahoma 49-0. It’s easily the biggest win in Steve Sarkisian’s year and a half in Austin. It’s a sign that Texas is now officially back, which is why I need to officially wager against them in the first half of this game.

Iowa State is not a particularly fun or profitable team to wager on. They are winless in three conference contests and have failed to cover in any of those losses. The Cyclones have a painful offense to watch. They are 83rd in success rate, 122nd in explosive play rate and 85th in points per drive. They’ve scored progressively fewer points by the week, starting with 24 points against Baylor and ending with just nine against Kansas State.

However, this Longhorn defense cannot get off the field on third downs. That unit ranks 77th in third-down defense. More specifically, they are 92nd in third and medium success rate. The Cyclones struggle to score points, but they can convert on third down, entering this game ranked 48th in that category. If they can convert early in this game while Texas is still sleepwalking after the Oklahoma win, they can sneak across points early to keep this one close.

Texas has a potent offense, especially with quarterback Quinn Ewers back under center. However, Iowa State’s defense is ready for this matchup. The Cyclones' defense ranks eighth in explosive play rate and 15th on third down. They are near the top of the sport at stopping the run. This will be important against a Texas offense geared toward chewing up yards on the ground.

I’m taking the Cyclones to just cover the first half because in the end they are well below Texas' talent level. Once Texas wakes up from the Oklahoma hangover, they will dominate Iowa State.

PICK: Iowa State +8.5 1st half

