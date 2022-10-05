College Football
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Michigan-Indiana
15 hours ago

The Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a battle between Big Ten squads in Week 6 of the college football season.

Michigan heads into this Big Noon matchup on FOX after defeating Iowa 27-14 in Week 5. The 5-0 Wolverines' biggest win this season was a 59-0 trouncing of Connecticut in Week 3. 

On the other side are the 3-2 Hoosiers. Indiana is coming off two consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska. The Hoosiers' biggest win this season was their 35-22 victory over Idaho in Week 2.

Does Michigan leave Indiana with a 6-0 record, or will the Hoosiers protect home turf and hand Big Blue its first loss?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan and Indiana from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 4 Michigan @ Indiana (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -22.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -1429 to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Indiana +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Wolverines are the fifth-best team in college football.

Bama, OSU, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan.

I’ve done nothing but upgrade Michigan’s power rating over the last month because the Wolverines have just dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Maize and Blue are loaded on the offensive line, which makes it easy for future NFL running back Blake Corum to hit home runs.

Michigan is the type of team that wears you down over the course of 60 minutes. And while the Hoosiers might hang around early, they’ll find themselves running out of gas in the second half. That’s when Michigan’s power run game will take full control and finish it off.

The talent gap is too big and I’m laying the points.

PICK: Michigan (-22.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 22.5 points

