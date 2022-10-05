College Football College Football odds Week 6: How to bet Iowa-Illinois, pick 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa will take a quick trip to bordering Illinois for Week 6 of the college football season to take on the Fighting Illini in a battle of Big Ten programs.

Iowa has two losses, coming from its in-state rival Iowa State in Week 2 and No. 4 Michigan last weekend. Illinois lost its only game in a nail-biter to Indiana in Week 2.

Illinois has an above-average offense while featuring a stifling defense, only allowing 8.4 points per game. Will Iowa crack the code and win in Memorial Stadium?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Illinois from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Iowa @ Illinois (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Illinois -3.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Iowa +140 to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Illinois fans can’t have anything nice.

Every time the Illini have generated a buzz over the last decade, they’ve found a way to play down to the competition and get egg on their face. That’s not entirely fair to this year’s squad, but I’m very interested to see how Bret Bielema’s bunch handles business as a home favorite under the lights.

Also, Illinois isn’t sneaking up on anybody after stunning Wisconsin last Saturday at Camp Randall.

The Hawkeyes are far from great, but they’re still a pain in the ass to play against because they slow the pendulum and turn games into slogs. If you’re not patient, you will pay.

I’ll take over a field goal with Iowa.

PICK: Iowa (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

