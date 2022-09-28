College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Rutgers-Ohio State
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Rutgers-Ohio State

1 hour ago

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus Saturday afternoon for a Week 5 college football showdown.

Rutgers comes into this matchup with a 3-1 record and on the heels of a Week 4, 27-10 loss to Iowa. Ohio State boasts an undefeated record, with its most dominant win coming over Toledo in Week 3 by a score of 77-21.

Can the Scarlet Knights pull the upset in the Shoe on Saturday? Or will the Buckeyes keep rolling and remain undefeated after Week 5?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Rutgers and Ohio State from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Rutgers @ No. 3 Ohio State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Point spread: Ohio State -40.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 40.5 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Buckeyes have been rolling since that sluggish first half against Notre Dame. 

OSU boat raced Wisconsin last week, leading the Badgers 45-7 after three quarters. This game against Rutgers will be the last layup victory for the Buckeyes. After this weekend, they have a big, three-game stretch with games in East Lansing, Happy Valley and a home tilt with Iowa sandwiched in between. 

Perhaps as a result — or because it’s homecoming week for the Buckeyes and there will be distractions galore — professional gamblers hit Rutgers and the under early in the week. That took the spread from 41 to 40.5 and the total from 60.5 to 59.5 at most books.

If you want to get involved in this game, I’d look at Rutgers first half or the first half under.

PICK: Rutgers +26.5 1st half
PICK: Under 34 points scored by both teams combined in the first half

