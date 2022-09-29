College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa

1 hour ago

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5 for a college football, FOX Big Noon Big Ten battle.

Michigan's 4-0 record includes a competitive 34-27 win over a tough Maryland team in Week 4. Iowa comes into this contest with a 3-1 record. The Hawkeyes' lone loss was a 10-7 defeat to in-state rival Iowa State.

Can Iowa get the win at home this weekend? Or will Michigan add another win to the tally and remain undefeated?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan and Iowa from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 4 Michigan @ Iowa (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -10 (Michigan favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Iowa covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.00 total); Iowa +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

How many points does Iowa score here?

13?

Michigan’s offensive line looks amazing right now, and the Wolverines will eventually crack that stingy Hawkeyes defense in the second half. Jim Harbaugh’s offense is too good to be held down for long, and I expect Blue’s physical running game to open up opportunities through the air downfield.

Give me the Wolverines 31-13.

PICK: Michigan (-11 FOX Bet) to win by more than 11 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Oklahoma State-Baylor
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Oklahoma State-Baylor

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet North Carolina State-Clemson
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet North Carolina State-Clemson

6 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA

8 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: USC to cover, other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 5: USC to cover, other best bets

8 hours ago
Michigan could sure use a Blake Corum moment vs. Iowa
College Football

Michigan could sure use a Blake Corum moment vs. Iowa

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes