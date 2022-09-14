National Football League College football odds Week 3: How to bet Toledo-Ohio State 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An in-state matchup takes place in Ohio for Week 3.

The Toledo Rockets drive over to Columbus to square off against No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State heads into this game 2-0 after a 45-12 dismantling of Arkansas State in Week 2. Quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to form, completing 16 of 24 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had seven receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Stroud & Co. look to keep the straight-up (SU) streak going, although they are 0-2 against the spread (ATS) so far this season.

The Rockets also find themselves 2-0 after a 55-10 annihilation of UMass last weekend. Toledo has playmakers, and after outscoring opponents 92-10 in their first two games, it's clear they have a very strong defense. However, Ohio State is another beast entirely. Unlikely to push the Buckeyes around, the Rockets will need some of the underdog luck that was going around in Week 2 if they hope to win this game.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective in the game between Toledo and Ohio State, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Toledo @ No. 3 Ohio State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -32 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 32 points, otherwise Toledo covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Toledo +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Best of luck to Toledo’s defense this Saturday.

Ohio State’s offense is starting to feel the internal heat after only scoring 21 points against Notre Dame and 45 against lowly Arkansas State, a game in which the Buckeyes were favored by 44.5 and barely won by 30.

OSU is expected to get future NFL first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back, which is bad news for a Toledo secondary that was already way overmatched. C.J. Stroud should have a field day at the Horseshoe.

I like the Buckeyes to get to 50 by themselves.

PICK: Over 61.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.